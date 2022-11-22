HIBBING—Everybody likes lists, don’t they?
Sometimes it’s the Mount Rushmore of professional sports teams, otherwise, it’s the top-50 players of all-time in each sport.
I got to thinking one night about the top-10 sporting events that I’ve seen in my 30-plus years at the Hibbing Daily Tribune, the Daily Tribune, the Hibbing Daily Tribune, again, and the Mesabi Tribune.
The only stipulation is that I had to be there in person, covering the event.
There were times when I wasn’t there, like a 1-0 win over International Falls in a Section 7A boys hockey tilt at the DECC, or when the Hibbing High School girls basketball team beat Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAA finals at Duluth Denfeld High School.
I didn’t see Sam Iozzo or William Stenson win their respective titles in boys swimming, but I did get to witness their greatness all season long doing the public address for Bluejacket swimming.
I’ve seen a lot of wrestling success, with individual champions, but again, I wasn’t at those meets.
Those would certainly be included on this list, among others.
One other game I wasn’t at was the Hibbing boys basketball team beating Princeton to win the Section 7AAA title two years ago. I did watch it on livestream, so maybe I’m splitting hairs there.
That team was fun to watch, but unfortunately, they didn’t get the full state-tournament experience due to COVID.
As for the games I’ve been at, there’s one clear-cut favorite in this list that’s hard to top because it got me so choked up, I could hardly do my interviews after the game.
So here we go with the list of the top-10 high school or American Legion baseball contests that I actually witnessed (if I leave one out, it’s because I can’t remember them all).
—
10. Hibbing girls basketball vs. Alexandria, 1997 state quarterfinals in Hibbing.
The Bluejackets were down by six with 10 seconds left on the clock.
Shyla McKibbon scored six points in that time frame, including two free throws with no time on the clock, to tie it.
Alexandria would hit a 35-foot 3-pointer late in the game to win in overtime.
I wasn’t at the game where Hibbing beat Duluth Central at the Hibbing Memorial Arena for the Section title in two overtimes.
—
9. Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey vs. Warroad, Section 7A finals in 2003, in Thief River Falls.
The game went into overtime, then double overtime tied at 2-2.
In the third overtime, Chelsea Davis scored the game-winner to send the Bluejackets to state.
—
8. Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey vs. Virginia, Section 7A semifinals in Grand Rapids.
The score was tied 1-1 late in the third period. With just under two minutes to play, the Bluejackets scored the go-ahead goal, then held on for the win.
The Bluejackets would go on to beat the Broncos 1-0 for the title.
—
7. Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey vs. Eagan.
Natalie Darwitz was a star on the rise, but Hibbing/Chisholm blitzed the Wildcats 6-3 to win the 1996 State title in the program’s second season of existence.
—
6. Hermantown vs. Hibbing Legion, in Cloquet.
I was wearing two hats that day, coaching Post 222 and covering the game.
Hermantown got up on us by eight or nine runs, then we came back to tie it.
Right after that, Hermantown was up by another eight or nine runs again, but the team rallied and took the lead. We hung on for the victory and advanced into the Eighth District championship game against Grand Rapids.
It was surreal to say the least, but those guys had a passion for the game, and they never gave up.
—
5. Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey vs. Virginia, 2011.
Adam Johnson was a freshman that season, and the Blue Devils had beaten the Bluejackets in the finals the year before.
The Bluejackets got the rematch, and this time, Nathan Tromp shutout the Blue Devils 4-0 to send Hibbing/Chisholm to state.
—
4. Hibbing American Legion baseball, 2001, vs. Lakeview.
Post 222 had to come through the loser’s bracket, beating Virginia in a controversial game, then they took on Lakeview and won 7-2, to set up the second-and-deciding game.
In that game, in a tie game, Eli Tintor hit a walkoff home run leading off the bottom of the seventh inning to give Hibbing the Eighth-District title.
—
3. Hibbing boys golf, state title in 2002.
It seemed improbable, but a group of six Bluejackets pulled off the unthinkable by winning the State Class AA Meet at Bunker Hills.
—
2. Hibbing girls hockey vs. Roseville in the State Class AA quarterfinals at the St. Paul Coliseum, 1996.
The Raiders had a 53- or 54-game winning streak at the time, and Hibbing was in its second season as a program.
The game was tied late, and during a timeout, Hibbing coach Pat Rendle told his team to take a good look at the surroundings.
The arena was packed and loud. He told his team something to the effect of, “Wouldn’t it be nice to go down and score a goal.”
The Bluejackets won a faceoff in their defensive zone, and took the puck up the ice. Beth Wolff took Rendle’s words to heart, scoring the game-winner, sending Hibbing into the semifinals, where it beat Blaine 4-2, then Eagan 6-3.
—
Drum roll please…..
1. Hibbing baseball beating Alexandria in the State Class AAA semifinals.
The Bluejackets were down 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but they rattled off six hits, scoring five runs to defeat the Cardinals and advance into the State 3A finals.
I couldn’t believe what was happening. When Will Durie’s single through a drawn-in Alexandria defense made its way to the outfield, there were no words to describe it.
It was emotional, that’s all I can say.
—
I don’t know how much longer I’ll be working at the paper, but if there’s anything that can top those stories, I’m looking forward to being there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.