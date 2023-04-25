The most frustrating job around the Minnesota State Capitol is being performed by those opposing—or at least trying to slow down—the drive in both the House and Senate to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana.

And they’re losing. After 18 committee appearances in the House, House File 100 has been cleared for action on the floor on Monday. Senate File 73 has been before 12 committees and is nearing its floor vote Friday.

