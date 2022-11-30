One of our Christmas traditions is to bring in a Christmas tree and put lights on it and decorate it. Now I know this is not unusual for many. Sometimes we will chop down our own tree, drag it in, and set it up. Once in a while, my kids will say, “Dad, that tree is looking pretty sparse.” This means that the tree is looking like something that came from Charlie Brown. But, we’ll fire up the Christmas music and have a lighthearted time putting Christmas paraphernalia on it. By the time we get the lights on and all of the Christmas decorations, the sparse areas are covered up and it’s looking pretty good. We sit down and turn off all the lights in the house and enjoy the beauty of the lighted creation of our tree.
All of this pales in comparison, however, to the True Light that came into the world over 2,000 years ago. The Bible says in John 1:4: “In him (Jesus) was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
In this world, there seems to be much darkness. We see wars, people being forced from their homes, hunger, strife, broken relationships, and often, little hope.
A man named Simeon was looking for the salvation, not only of his people, but for all people. Of Jesus he said in Luke 2:30, “For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all nations: a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory of your people Israel.”
This is the Light, that Jesus came into the world to save us from the sin that underlies our brokenness and suffering. Jesus came to bring a Kingdom that brings His light and hope to our hearts, lives, and the world. Jesus said in John 12:46 “I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.”
We celebrate Christmas not only because of Jesus’ birth. We celebrate that he came to save us. He would eventually become the final sacrifice for our sin. When we place our faith and trust in him, he gives us eternal life by taking our sin and giving us a right relationship with God.
Jesus brings light and transformation to our dark and sinful hearts. His light shines in us and through us and his Kingdom expands to all peoples.
No darkness can overcome what Jesus brings to our lives when we place our trust in him. He is the true hope of all the world.
This year, as you put up Christmas lights or travel around and see houses and places lit up, may you think about the True Light that came into the world. He will give you peace, joy, and His love that will fill your heart and flow out to others who need to see the Light of Jesus in a dark world.
