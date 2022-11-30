One of our Christmas traditions is to bring in a Christmas tree and put lights on it and decorate it. Now I know this is not unusual for many. Sometimes we will chop down our own tree, drag it in, and set it up. Once in a while, my kids will say, “Dad, that tree is looking pretty sparse.” This means that the tree is looking like something that came from Charlie Brown. But, we’ll fire up the Christmas music and have a lighthearted time putting Christmas paraphernalia on it. By the time we get the lights on and all of the Christmas decorations, the sparse areas are covered up and it’s looking pretty good. We sit down and turn off all the lights in the house and enjoy the beauty of the lighted creation of our tree.

All of this pales in comparison, however, to the True Light that came into the world over 2,000 years ago. The Bible says in John 1:4: “In him (Jesus) was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

