Senator David Tomassoni has a long-standing reputation of being able to work across both sides of the aisle.
As the 2022 Minnesota Legislative session opened, the senator from Chisholm heard it from both sides.
In a good way.
Tomassoni received a heartwarming standing ovation from fellow senators as he walked into the Senate chamber with sons Dante and Dan at his side.
Tomassoni in July publicly announced he had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Despite the effects of ALS, Tomassoni wanted to be in St. Paul to serve his constituents.
“It was overwhelming and wonderful at the same time,” Tomassoni said Tuesday. “I really appreciated my colleagues recognizing me and my family. It was emotional and special to be honored by the entire Senate.”
Tomassoni's long-time northeastern Minnesota colleague, Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, said the reception was a genuine reflection of the senator's love for Tomassoni.
“He came into the regular entrance to the Senate chamber,” Bakk said. “I was already at my desk. His two boys walked in with him and all of a sudden everybody stood up and the applause started. It was deafening. Then they started hooting and hollering. The Senate is usually kind of a stoic place. I've never heard anything like it. It shows how much he is loved.”
In an era of political division and bickering, Tomassoni has stood out for nearly 30 years as a legislator who's willing to work collaboratively, say colleagues.
Tomassoni's engaging personality, relationship building, and never-ending sense of humor, has befriended elected officials from all political parties, say legislators.
“He's well-loved no matter what party he is in, or not,” Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen of Edina, Senate minority leader said. “He's a gentleman. He's charismatic, a very politically astute politician, and a man everybody likes.”
Emotions flowed across the Senate chamber as Tomassoni entered.
“It was very emotional,” Lopez Franzen said. “I had a lot of people around me who had tears in their eyes.”
Sen. Carrie Ruud of Breezy Point said the response was unlike anything she's seen in the senate.
“The applause, the whistles and the hoots were overwhelming,” Ruud, a longtime colleague who serves with Tomassoni on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board said. “We're pretty stuffy in the Senate, but when Senator Tomassoni entered, people were whistling, chanting and clapping. That's not a normal response, but the response from everybody's heart was just overwhelming.”
Over the years, Tomassoni has been known to be somewhat of a character, Lopez Franzen said.
“There's always something to eat or drink in his office,” Lopez Franzen said. “He's always feeding people.”
Tomassoni's long standing kindness, sense of humor, and passion for his work, made his entrance a difficult moment for everyone, said Bakk.
“David is as good as anyone in building relationships,” Bakk said. “Several members of the Senate came up to me and said David is the most loved member of the legislature. He just never seems to be down. He's happy go lucky and always cheers you up.”
Tomassoni's competitive nature, concern for his district, creative methods of getting language into bills, and willingness to help young legislators endears him to every legislator, Lopez Franzen said.
“He finds ways to fund his provisions in bills in any way possible,” Lopez Franzen said with a chuckle. “He's competitive and cares about his district.”
Ruud said she and Tomassoni sat down and talked after he walked into the session on Monday.
“I teared up as we talked about things we've done over the years and it made me very sad,” Ruud said. “He is such a gentleman. I don't think he has a mean bone in his body. Yesterday was a hard day for all of us.”
Tomassoni, a Chisholm High School and University of Denver graduate, in 1992 was first elected to the legislature as a state representative. In 2002, he was elected senator.
Prior to the 2020 election, Tomassoni and Bakk formed an independent caucus.
One of Tomassoni's priorities for the session is to secure funding for ALS research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and/or the University of Minnesota.
“I think he will have an impact on ALS research,” Ruud said. “I think him being so brave will help other people.”
As the Senate goes back into session on Thursday, Tomassoni said he plans to work in hybrid fashion.
Meanwhile, senators say they'll continue to love and honor Tomassoni.
“This place is more than just work for him,” Lopez Franzen said. “The legislature is his family. He's left a good impression in our state and is a man who has a character bigger than himself. The entire legislature loves him.”
