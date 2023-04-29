Our Washington Elementary teachers and staff in Hibbing.... where do I begin? Should I begin with the professionalism they all show? Should I begin with the level of expertise and knowledge they all have? Should I start with the countless, extended hours they all spend to make their school welcoming and inclusive? No, I’m simply going to start with their love for their students.
In honor of teacher appreciation week (May 8—May 12), I would like the community to know about the love that all teachers, especially our Washington Teachers, show to their students on a daily basis. Look up the MN State Standards and there you will find, by law, what our teachers are expected to teach. When you walk into our school, you will see much, much more than this. While being expected to teach all of these standards and benchmarks, our teachers go above and beyond to teach so much more. They teach love, by modeling compassion on a daily basis. They teach love, by showing empathy for students that are going through many things out of their control. They teach love, by being patient and kind. They teach love, by holding our students accountable and to high expectations. They teach love, by believing in their students on a daily basis. They teach love and their students know they love them.
As a member of our Washington PTO and a mom of a kindergarten student, I can not thank all the teachers and staff at Washington enough for all that they do for not only my daughter, but for all of the students that walk through their doors. You are all appreciated beyond measure and I thank you for all the love you share.
