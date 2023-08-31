DULUTH—The Hibbing High School girls tennis team dropped two matches at Longview Courts, falling to Duluth East 5-2, then turning around falling 5-2 to White Bear Lake Thursday.

Against the Greyhounds, the Bluejackets got a singles win from Bella Vincent, who beat Isla Pepelnjak, 6-3, 6-1.

  
