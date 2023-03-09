Last month a standing-room only crowd packed an Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session to urge the board to declare Itasca County a “2nd Amendment Dedicated County”—a symbolic but controversial resolution to uphold county residents’ gun rights, and “oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”

It’s similar to 2nd Amendment “sanctuary” resolutions approved by hundreds of counties around the country in recent years—including several in Minnesota. Those include language declaring they won’t use local resources to enforce laws believed to infringe on the constitutional right to bear arms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments