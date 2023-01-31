HIBBING—Usually, a defensmen’s main job is keeping the house clean in front of their own net, but sometimes, they do offer up some offense.
That was on display Monday when Hibbing/Chisholm defenseman Abigail Sullivan scored a natural hat trick in the Bluejackets’ 7-0 victory over International Falls at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Sullivan is no stranger to scoring goals, but this was the first three-goal game of her career.
She started the scoring at 4:40 of the first period, then got her second goal at 5:45.
She completed the feat at 9:12 of the second period.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke was more than pleased with the goals, but he likes Sullivan’s all-around game, too.
“I love the type of shots she took,” Hyduke said. “They were low. One was a beautiful screen by Alizah (Langner). She crossed at the right time. The goals were nice that Abigail got, and to get a true hat trick is unique, but I liked some of the other passes she made, even more than the goals.
“She set up her teammates. She was unselfish. I’ll take any goals we can get, even if they come from the defense, but for our defense to score it still has to be rolled out to her. I liked the way the girls used the point tonight.”
The Bluejackets did a good job moving the puck around against the Broncos.
“I liked how they played,” Hyduke said. “All three lines were unselfish. We got scoring out of all three lines, which was nice to see, and even out of our defense. What I was most proud of is the way they played as a team.
“Nobody got selfish or tried to be an individual. I thought the puck was moving, maybe sometimes too much. I would have rather had that than to get out of what you need to move forward.”
After Sullivan’s third goal, Kendal Gustavsson scored a short-handed goal at 10:21 of the second, then Brynn Babich snuck one past International Falls’ goaltender Mara Pelland at 15:55 to make it 5-0 after two periods.
As Hibbing/Chisholm started pulling away, it didn’t stray from the way Hyduke wanted his team to play.
“Offensively, I thought our forecheck was good,” Hyduke said. “We moved side-to-side. Defensively, we were able to break out fairly easily. They bottled us up a few times, but we kept things to the perimeter.
“That’s what is important. We took away the center lane, and we took away the house. Again, we’re definitely going to have to focus on that moving forward if you want to be successful at the end of the year in the playoffs.”
In the third period, Aune Boben scored at 1:37 to put the game into running time, then Heidi Rasch tallied at 3:43 to end the scoring.
The Bluejackets will now end their regular season Friday when Grand Rapids/Greenway comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm played solid against the Broncos, the Bluejackets will have to up their game against the Lightning.
“You’re not going to have the time we had tonight to make a lot of the plays that we made tonight,” Hyduke said. “You can do it, but you have to do it a lot faster. We know Grand Rapids coming in this week is going to be a great team to get us ready for playoffs.
“That’s one of the reasons we play them at the end of the year. We’re looking forward to that game. It’s also going to be our Cancer Awareness Night. We’re looking forward to that game to finish out our season and get ready for the playoffs.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Grace McDowell had seven saves to earn the shutou.
Pelland stopped 48 shots.
IF 0 0 0—0
HC 2 3 2—7
First Period — 1. HC, Abigail Sullivan (Kendal Gustavsson, Aune Boben), 4:40; 2. HC, Sullivan (Ava Rock), 5:45.
Second Period — 3. HC, Sullivan (Lily Renskers), 9:12; 4. HC, Gustavsson, sh, 10:21; 5. HC, Brynn Babich (Panella Rewertz, Heidi Rasch), 15:55.
Third Period — 6. HC, Boben (Erin McCormick, Riley St. George), 1:37; 7. HC, Rasch (Panella Rewertz, Maya Phillip), 3:43.
Goalie Saves — International Falls, Mara Pelland 15-19-14—48; Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 2-3-2—7.
Penalties — International Falls 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
