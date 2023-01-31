HIBBING—Usually, a defensmen’s main job is keeping the house clean in front of their own net, but sometimes, they do offer up some offense.

That was on display Monday when Hibbing/Chisholm defenseman Abigail Sullivan scored a natural hat trick in the Bluejackets’ 7-0 victory over International Falls at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments