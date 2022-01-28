Subsection 7A-1 One-Act Play on Saturday STAFF REPORT Jan 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVELETH — The MSHSL’s Subsection 7A-1 One-Act Play contest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School’s Boardman Auditorium.Details on the event are as follows:Participating Schools: (in Alphabetical Order, not show order) Cherry, International Falls, North Woods, Littlefork-Big Falls, Rock Ridge.Tickets are available at the door: $5 for students, $10 for adults.The Rock Ridge Drama Guild will offer pizza and hot dogs, along with other goodies, in the school store, located in the Commons.The two winning schools go onto the Section contest in Two Harbors on Feb. 5. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guild Contest Hot Dog School Food Building Industry Rock Pizza Goody Store Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kristen Joan Gauthier 2 men charged in fentanyl-related death John Warren Koslucher Robb D. Maki Randall (Randy) Lee Nori Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
