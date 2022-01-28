EVELETH — The MSHSL’s Subsection 7A-1 One-Act Play contest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School’s Boardman Auditorium.

Details on the event are as follows:

Participating Schools: (in Alphabetical Order, not show order) Cherry, International Falls, North Woods, Littlefork-Big Falls, Rock Ridge.

Tickets are available at the door: $5 for students, $10 for adults.

The Rock Ridge Drama Guild will offer pizza and hot dogs, along with other goodies, in the school store, located in the Commons.

The two winning schools go onto the Section contest in Two Harbors on Feb. 5.

