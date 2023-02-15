CHISHOLM—Up 21-8 in the first 10 minutes of the first half, the Chisholm High School boys basketball wasn’t comfortable with that 13-point lead.
So the Bluestreaks did something about it.
Chisholm went on a 3-point barrage in the latter stages of the first half, which led to a 72-66 victory over Moose Lake-Willow River Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Chisholm made four 3-pointers in seven scoring opportunities to extend that lead to 14 at the half, 43-29, and the Bluestreaks needed every one of those points to hold off the Rebels.
“We had some good looks, and our guys were aggressive and hit shots,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “That definitely gets us going. Getting 43 points in a half is a plus. It’s the first time in a while that we’ve been able to do that.
“That’s a credit to our guys for being ready to shoot and getting something through the hoop.”
Moose Lake-Willow River coach Paul Dewey knew how critical that part of the game was for his team.
“We weren’t getting out on defense, we weren’t closing out, we weren’t contesting shots,” Dewey said. “If you don’t do that against a good-shooting team, that’s what happens.”
Heading into halftime, Milani wanted to make sure his team knew that the Rebels weren’t going away.
“We told them that the job wasn’t done,” Milani said. “Good teams like that go on runs, and they did. I thought we responded well. It got to a five-point game, and I thought we responded well after that.
“We needed to do a better job taking care of the ball when we have to to prevent those runs.”
Moose Lake-Willow River didn’t go away, scoring the first eight points of the second half to make the score 43-37.
“I thought we were on the right track there,” Dewey said. “They figured out our 2-2-1 press, which was giving them trouble for quite a while. They figured it out, so we had to switch out of that.”
Milani said he did get a little concerned about that, but he also got the chance to see his team respond.
“I was a little bit, just wondering how we were going to respond,” Milani said. “We’ve given up some big runs this year, but I think our guys did a good job staying composed, working through it, then extending that lead back up.”
The Bluestreaks saw that lead trimmed to five at one point, but each and every time the Rebels tried to get back into the game, Chisholm staved off every run Moose Lake-Willow River run.
“We kept communicating,” Milani said. “Defensively, we stress that the biggest thing we need to improve upon is our communication. They did that. We gave up some looks that we probably shouldn’t have early in the second half.
“They bounced back and got some big stops, and we finished when we had to.”
According to Dewey, it was a missed opportunity for his team.
“We missed so many two-foot shots in this game that it was unbelievable,” Dewey said. “We were getting people in a position to make shots, but we weren’t making them. On defense, in the first half, I thought we over-played a lot, and they were getting a lot of back doors on us and scoring easy buckets that way.
“We tried to back off a little bit on defense in the second half.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Philip Barnard with 21 points. Sean Fleming had 15 and July Abernathy 14.
“It was nice to see three guys in double figures, especially Phil,” Milani said. “He hasn’t been a big point scorer for us. We have guys that hit big shots, so getting Phil active down low and hitting shots was big for us.”
Nolan Nelson led the Rebels and all scorers with 30 points. Adam Neumann had 12 and Luke Dewey 10.
MLWR 29 37—66
CHS 43 29—72
Moose Lake-Willow River: Owen Loew 5, Jayden Alleman 2, Luke Dewey 10, Nolan Nelson 30, Jimmy Walker 4, Eli Youngs 3, Adam Neumann 12.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 2, Trent Forsline 7, July Abernathy 14, Shane Zancauske 8, Sean Fleming 15, Charlie Thompson 5, Philip Barnard 21.
Total Fouls: Moose Lake-Willow River 13; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Moose Lake-Wilow River 14-17; Chisholm 5-13; 3-pointers: Dewey, Youngs, Neumann 2, Forsline, Abernathy 2, Zancauske, Fleming 2, Thompson.
Girls Basketball
Hermantown 68,
Hibbing 62
HERMANTOWN—The Hawks swept the season series against the Bluejackets with the six-point victory Tuesday at home.
No other information was available on the game.
