Chisholm’s Lola Huhta (3) pulls down a rebound over Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Claire Clusiau (3) and Alainna Evans during the first half of their Chisholm Holiday Tournament game Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Chisholm’s Lola Huhta (3) pulls down a rebound over Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Claire Clusiau (3) and Alainna Evans during the first half of their Chisholm Holiday Tournament game Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Gracie Ranta (right) drives past Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard during the second half of their Chisholm Holiday Tournament game Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
CHISHOLM—The Chisholm High School girls basketball team scored 141 points in their last two games, but that number is secondary to the number of the points the Bluestreaks gave up.
In two games at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament, Chisholm only allowed 50 points, giving up 22 points to Hinckley-Finlayson, then Wednesday, the Bluestreaks only gave up 28 points in a 73-28 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin on Bob McDonald Court.
If there’s one number Chisholm coach Pam Pioske is proud of, it’s that defensive total.
“It’s about the points we didn’t give up,” Pioske said. “Defensively, Lola (Huhta) did an amazing job on Claire (Clusiau). That was her personal goal, in which she did great. It wasn’t until Lola came out of the game that Claire actually started hitting some baskets.
“We held her to six points when Lola was on her, so that was good.”
Clusiau is the Spartans leading scorer, having poured in 28 points against Duluth Denfeld the day before.
Clusiau finished with 14 points in the game.
How was Huhta able to contain the Nashwauk-Keewatin junior?
“Just strong defense, making sure you’re moving your feet, not letting her drive by you,” Pioske said.
Offensively, the Bluestreaks left little doubt as to who was going to win the game as they went on a 18-2 run just five minutes into the game.
“That’s what makes coaching less stressful,” Pioske said with a chuckle. “It’s always nice to see. We took our press off, and it was nice to get all of the girls in there, get them some playing time.
“I hold 14 girls on the bench, which are mostly seventh- and eighth-graders after our starting lineup. Getting them all in, it was nice.”
A lot of that damage was done by Tresa Baumgard, who finished with 24 points, and Hannah Kne, who drained four 3-pointers, finishing with 21.
The offensive was clicking.
“They did a good job at reading what was open,” Pioske said. “We knew ahead of time that we did have the height advantage. We wanted to look for Tresa whenever possible.
“She didn’t have anybody close to her height.”
Chisholm would take a 56-8 lead at the half, and even though Nashwauk-Keewatin out-scored the Bluestreaks in the second half, it was too little, too late.
“It’s always fun to win your own tournament,” Pioske said. “We played well overall, both offensively and defensively. We put a couple of new things into play, and they did well executing them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.