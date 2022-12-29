CHISHOLM—The Chisholm High School girls basketball team scored 141 points in their last two games, but that number is secondary to the number of the points the Bluestreaks gave up.

In two games at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament, Chisholm only allowed 50 points, giving up 22 points to Hinckley-Finlayson, then Wednesday, the Bluestreaks only gave up 28 points in a 73-28 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin on Bob McDonald Court.

