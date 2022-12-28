Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental health problems. That’s according to the results of the 2022 Minnesota student survey, which was released on Friday.

The number of students indicating they’re dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues is up from 18 percent in 2016 and is higher than at any other time in the history of the survey, which began in 1989.

