HIBBING—It’s going to be a season of growth for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team, and on Thursday, the Bluejackets took a step in a positive direction.
Hibbing had its best offensive output of the season, getting scoring from eight different players, but Southwest Christian came away with an 87-63 win over the Bluejackets at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase on Kevin McHale Court.
The offense was there, but, once again, turnovers were the big culprit in the loss.
“It’s going to be a learning experience all the way around,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “It was one of our better games. We moved the ball a little better. We passed the ball a little better. We’re still learning how to pass.
“We’re throwing it into the wrong hands, but there were some good things, too. We have to learn how to stop some people.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets gave up too many easy baskets to the Stars as they took a 50-37 lead into halftime.
“I’m not worried about how many we score, I’m worried about how many we give up,” Aune said. “We have to move our feet, and we need effort and energy. It’s all about effort on that end, going to the rim, getting a rebound, moving your feet, staying in front of people and anticipating things instead of just staring at the basketball.
“It’ll come. They’re young. There’s some green ones out there.”
Hibbing spread out the scoring with Lucas Arnhold leading the way with 13 points. Adam Reckmeyer had 11 and Finley Cary 10.
Ethan Eskeli chipped in with nine, and Ray Brau seven.
Aune said he’ll take the little victories.
“We’re learning every day,” Aune said. “I want them to get a little better every day. We’ve been talking about it. We got beat by 20-plus, but that’s a better feeling than what they’ve had the last few games.
“They saw a few things, so they can come out of here with a smile on their faces for the New Year.”
Southwest Christian was led by Brayden Bickering and Gordi Molin with 15 points apiece. Aarion Kroese had 12 and AJ Newell finished with 10. Todd Holloway II had nine, and Tom Krommendyk had eight.
SC 50 37—87
HHS 37 26—63
Southwest Christian: Tom Krommendyk 8, Wyatt Wercinski 2, Aaron Kroese 12, Brayden Bickering 15, Jed Streed 3, JD Rains 5, Sam Arnold 2, AJ Newell 10, Will Garber 4, Todd Holloway II 9, Gordie Molin 15.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 11, Nathan Gustafson 5, Drew Forer 6, Finley Cary 10, Ethan Aune 3, Lucas Arnhold 13, Ethen Eskeli 9, Ray Brau 7.
Total Fouls: Southwest Christian 23; Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: Wercinski; Free Throws: Southwest Christian 3-4; Hibbing 19-28; 3-pointers: Krommendyk 2, Bickering 2, Rains, Molin, Reckmeyer, Forer 2, Cary, Aune.
Greenway 47,
Mille Lacs 41
AITKIN—Stephen McGee scored 17 points as the Raiders beat the Raiders at the Aitkin Tournament Thursday.
Gage Olson finished with nine points for Greenway, Tyler Swedeen seven and Lennie Oberg six.
Mille Lacs was led by Eric Pederson with 16 points. Julian Tompkins had eight.
