HIBBING—It’s going to be a season of growth for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team, and on Thursday, the Bluejackets took a step in a positive direction.

Hibbing had its best offensive output of the season, getting scoring from eight different players, but Southwest Christian came away with an 87-63 win over the Bluejackets at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase on Kevin McHale Court.

