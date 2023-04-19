VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Sherry Lynn Koskiniemi, 60, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Jennifer Mae Thiel, 43, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Jordan Gene Cly, 25, Orr, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-misdemeanor, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Shyla Rain Adams-Lightfeather, 18, Mountain Iron, fourth-degree DWI intoxicating substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $1,025.
Michael Wayne Hobbs, 49, Cloquet, trespass return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Dacotah Jerome Zemke, 26, Chisholm, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Jon Elmer Isaacson, 70, Tower, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Davonte Lee Boshey, 20, Tower, traffic-second-degre DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation.
Davonte Lee Boshey, 20, Tower, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $500.
Felony
Michael Charles Major, 56, Gilbert, felony domestic assault, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Dacotah Jerome Zemke, 26, Chisholm, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 104 days local confinement, 104 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Jason Robert Smith, 30, Mountain Iron, felony domestic abuse, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
