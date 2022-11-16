HIBBING—Last season, Madison St. George felt the agony of defeat.
This season, the Hibbing High School senior felt the thrill of victory when she placed second in the 100 butterfly at the Section 7A Meet to advance to the state, which begins with preliminary-round action today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center in Minneapolis, beginning at noon.
St. George placed third as a junior, only 0.09 seconds out second place, but she took the outcome graciously.
“I didn’t expect to be close to going to state, so I was happy I got that close but to know that I was that close and it was a possibility and I did have that chance, it was bad,” St. George said. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt more depleted after a race, physically and mentally.
“It was one of the toughest swims I’ve ever swam. I was right next to the girl, I was happy for her, but knowing I was that close to being right there…”
St. George would go on to play hockey and softball after that, but she never fully recovered from that race.
“I never forgot about it,” St. George said. “I knew I was seeded third right from the beginning. I knew coming into finals, I was third by a second. I knew it was Grand Rapids girls, so I told myself, ‘Grand Rapids isn’t taking me down this year.’
“I needed to get there. I knew that I could either go all out, get third and have this be my last butterfly race ever, or I could go past my limit, get second and swim it again.”
That, according to Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano, was the right attitude to have going into this season.
“That was a gigantic motivational tool for her in the offseason and this year,” Veneziano said. “She didn’t want history to repeat itself. She worked hard because she had a goal in mind.
“That’s the thing, if you have a concrete goal you’re willing to work for, that’s a motivational tool. If you’re just meandering out there and taking things as they come, I’m not so sure how that works out for anybody in the end.”
When everything was said and done, St. George came on from lane two, where she was seeded fifth, to place second, just touching out Alyssa Jackson of the Thunderhawks by .11 of a second.
“It was amazing because I have been working at this race for five years,” St. George said. “I’ve been slowly moving up. As a sophomore, I was supposed to be seeded first until Rapids came into our section.
“That bumped me down, so I knew after that I would have to move up. Without them, I would be first. Now, I had to get past them. I told myself that this year, I have to do it. There’s no other chance.”
Now. St. George is ready for the state meet. She’ll also be competing in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“With the environment and the feeling of making it to state, I thrive under pressure,” St. George said. “Even though I’m not seeded high (24th), just being there is going to push me to a whole other level that I don’t think I’m ready for.
“I would absolutely love to make it to Friday, but I know that as long as I go all out, and I’m satisfied with myself, it will be a good ending to my season.”
How about the relays?
“For three of the four of us, this is our last chance,” St. George said. “We want to make the top eight. We have to dig deep, think about this as our last chance. We know our goals.”
