YOUTH BASEBALL

JUNIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
Virginia2 11,
Aurora 8
Four hits from Tyler Reid paved the way to victory for Virginia 2 over Aurora 11-8 on Thursday. Reid singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth.
Virginia 2 captured the lead in the first inning when James Toman singled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run.
Virginia 2 took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Toman singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Greyson Kober drew a walk, scoring one run, Jack Manninen singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Zane Lokken singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Lokken earned the win for his two innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Jack Kendall started the game for Virginia 2 and surrendered five runs on four hits over five innings, striking out eight.
Virginia 2 collected 13 hits with Reid, Manninen, and Toman all finishing with multiple hits. Virginia 2 was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.
Virginia 2 next plays 5 p.m. Monday at Stock Field against Eveleth-Gilbert.
VFW BASEBALL
Ely 14-4,
Esko 6-9
At Proctor, Ely’s VFW team split its twinbill Thursday, beating Esko 14-6 in the opening game, but falling 9-4 in the nightcap, according to the Ely Baseball Family Facebook page.
Erron Anderson paced the offense with three hits including a two-run triple, while Mason Davis, Jacob Towley and Joey Bianco all had two hits, with Bianco drilling a two-run triple. Jackson Levens added a two-run double to back winning pitcher Eddie Prijatel.
In the nightcap, Esko rallied from a 3-0 deficit and gained the split. The VFW is off until Tuesday, when it hosts Cherry in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
JUNIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
Virginia 2,
Ely 0
VIRGINIA — Virginia 2’s Zane Lokken through a complete game Wednesday to lead his squad to a 2-0 win over Ely in Junior Babe Ruth baseball action.
Virginia was only able to muster up four hits throughout the contest but a small ball approach along with strong defensive execution made the difference in the victory.
Virginia started scoring off in the top of the first. Lokken singled and made his way to second on the steal. Joey Aho singled to center to bring Lokken home.
Both squads’ pitchers settled in after that with the next run not being scored until the top of the sixth. Jackson Kendall stole his way to second and then to third before a squeeze bunt from Aho brought Kendall home.
In the win, Kendall scattered seven hits over six innings of work with two strikeouts.
MONDAY’S GAME
Virginia 12,
International Falls 1
At Virginia, Virginia 2 started strong with a quick 5-0 lead after two innings and never let up as they picked up a 12-1 over visiting International Falls on Monday.
Ryder Gerulli, Jack Kendall, Zane Lokken, and James Toman each drove in runs in the first two innings. Gerulli, Toman, Gage Thielbar, Lokken and Kendall all finished with multiple hits on the day for Virginia.
Tyler Reid picked up the win for Virginia, pitching a complete game that saw him give up just one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out eight along the way.
