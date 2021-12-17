CHISHOLM — Sloan Worlie is only 13-years-old, but she’s climbing the ladder fast.
The Chisholm High School student has just passed her Senior Gold Standard test in figure skating.
It’s the eighth test Worlie has passed, including her Pre-Preliminary, just four years ago, Preliminary, Pre-Juvenile, Juvenile, Intermediate, Novice and Junior.
Worlie is coached by Stephanie Bigelow, but she’s also been coached by her older sister, Peighton, who is also an accomplished figure skater.
“I liked being coached by her, then she moved away this year,” Worlie said. “She was tough on me, but Stephanie is good, too. I’ve learned a lot from them. It’s a lot of hard work and attention to detail, but I also try to have fun.”
Worlie actually passed the same test two weeks earlier than her sister did, but she was a little hesitant when it came time to test.
“I didn’t want to take it,” Worlie said. “I didn’t think I was going to pass. My sister said I wasn’t ready because my spirals were off. I went out and proved her wrong.”
But taking tests isn’t really in Worlie’s wheelhouse.
“I get nervous easily when I’m in front of the judges,” Worlie said. “He The judges fly in from all over, and when you get on the ice, you can hear a pin drop. It’s quiet.
“I just tried to block out everything and focus on the test.”
The Gold Standard test includes a lot of edge work and control.
“You have to be precise,” Worlie said. “Some of my patterns were off, but some of the others were good that day. I had to present my arm and be stretched out. I had to push really, really hard to do that.”
When she was finished, Worlie said she didn’t know she had passed the test until later that evening.
“I left the rink before I got the test papers,” Worlie said with a chuckle. “I had to go to my sister’s (Auvryana) band concert. I passed my gold test, and I wasn’t even there. I was excited and surprised.
“It felt good to pass it. I was ready to pass it.”
Worlie is no stranger to being busy.
She gets up in the morning and hits the ice at 6 a.m. She goes to school, then she goes to basketball practice. After that, she heads to the ice again and skates until 8:30 p.m. Through all of that, Worlie is on the A honor roll. She also plays volleyball in the fall.
When does she find time for her school work?
“I don’t know,” Worlie said. “Sometimes, I’m up all night doing homework.”
So what’s next for Worlie?
The next stage is freestyle testing. There’s four freestyle tests to accomplish where Worlie can earn double gold standards.
Those tests involve jumping.
“I don’t like jumping,” Worlie said. “It’s harder. I can do them, but I don’t like it. I feel like I’m going to fall face down. I’ll just block out everything else and focus on those tests.”
