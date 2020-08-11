Virginia white goes undefeated

The Virginia White Team went undefeated this year. With no formal playoffs (COVID-19) it is notable that this team finished with a 9-0 record in the Larry Nanti Major League (11-12 year olds). Back row L to R: Coach Kyle Colbert, Cayden Castellano, Aiden Bird, Coach Cory Bird, Blake Bailey, Coach Brian Bailey, and Coach Andy Hallin. Middle Row L to R: Jayden Bray, Benjamin Lewicki, Owen Hallin, and Zack Sirotiak. Front Row L to R: Amelia Babiracki and Croy Colbert.