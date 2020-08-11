Virginia white goes undefeated

The Virginia White Team went undefeated this year. With no formal playoffs (COVID-19) it is notable that this team finished with a 9-0 record in the Larry Nanti Major League (11-12 year olds). Back row L to R: Coach Kyle Colbert, Cayden Castellano, Aiden Bird, Coach Cory Bird, Blake Bailey, Coach Brian Bailey, and Coach Andy Hallin. Middle Row L to R: Jayden Bray, Benjamin Lewicki, Owen Hallin, and Zack Sirotiak. Front Row L to R: Amelia Babiracki and Croy Colbert.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.