The Hibbing 3, or Village Realty, junior baseball team ended their season with a 5-4 victory over Greenway at the 2020 Iron Range Baseball Tournament in Soudan Saturday. Team members include, from left, row one, Finn Eskeli, Ethan Aune, Ryder Petrie, Drew Forer. Back row, Kody Birmes, Ian Larrabee, Ethan Eskeli, Kasey Niskanen, Jack Bautch and Logan Maxwell. Missing from the photo is Nate Davidson. The coaches were Tom Aune and Eric Eskeli.

SOUDAN — The Hibbing 3 Junior League baseball team finished their season with a 5-4 victory over Greenway during a consolation-round contest Saturday at the 2020 Iron Range Junior Baseball Tournament held in Soudan.

Ryder Petrie got the pitching win, working five innings. He gave up nine hits and struck out five.

Drew Forer pitched a scoreless inning for the save.

Hibbing 3, or Village Realty, got its first run in the second inning as Jack Bautch singled, took second when Ian Larrabee walked, then scored on a single by Petrie.

In the third inning, Ethan Aune doubled with one out, took third on a single by Logan Maxwell and scored on an Ethan Eskeli base hit.

Hibbing 3 then tallied three more times in the fourth.

Larrabee reached on an error, took second on a base hit by Petrie, then the bases became loaded when Kasey Niskanen walked.

Finn Eskeli drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, then Cody Birmes singled home a run. Aune was hit by a pitch to force home the third run of the inning.

Aune had two hits, including that double, and Petrie finished with two singles.

