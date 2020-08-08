The Hibbing 3, or Village Realty, junior baseball team ended their season with a 5-4 victory over Greenway at the 2020 Iron Range Baseball Tournament in Soudan Saturday. Team members include, from left, row one, Finn Eskeli, Ethan Aune, Ryder Petrie, Drew Forer. Back row, Kody Birmes, Ian Larrabee, Ethan Eskeli, Kasey Niskanen, Jack Bautch and Logan Maxwell. Missing from the photo is Nate Davidson. The coaches were Tom Aune and Eric Eskeli.