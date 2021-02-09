Virginia’s Northern Twistars' gymnasts were overjoyed to be able to compete the weekend before last for the first time since February 2020.
And the gymnasts took full advantage of this opportunity.
“After all the closures and/or the limitations, the girls are motivated, positive and thankful to be in the gym!” says Gwyn Roos, part owner and coach of NTG. “Like most of us, we now recognize the gifts and extras in our lives. It is as if they recognize the privilege to do something that they love but is considered not essential.”
Not only have the gymnasts taken full advantage of gym time, but they brought their best to the season opener. NTG (Xcel Program) brought Silver, Gold and Platinum Teams to the Legacy Luau Invitational held in St. Paul.
Silver was led by Alexis Macenski, age 10, who placed 1st on Balance Beam, 1st on Floor Exercise, tied for 2nd on Vault and 1st All-Around. Other top 3 finishers in their age groups are as follows; Kahlin Kick, age 13, placed 3rd on Vault and Hailey Schultz, age 12, placed 3rd on Bars. Silver missed a 3rd Place team finish by 1 point and 4 points shy of 1st place, very tight competition. “With limited practice time, I am really proud of the results!” said Silver coach, Jessica Pinner.
Gold was led Avary Brandau, age 11, who placed 1st on Vault, 1st on Bars and 1st All-Around. NTG Gold team tied for 2nd place and were only 0.5 shy of 1st place. They had many top finisher in their age groups. They are as follows; Aubrie Takanen, age 12, placed 2nd on Bars, 3rd on Beam and 3rd All-Around. Willa Roos, age 11, placed 1st on Beam and 3rd on Vault. Jayden Brunner, age 13, placed 1st on Beam. Veyda Friend, age 12, placed 3rd on Floor. Zelia Brysch, age 11, placed 1st on Floor. Gold team coach Holland Markasich reflects, “I believe the Golds performed so well because they put in the extra effort when the gym was closed to stay in shape and work hard to come back ready for competition.” They all rose to the occasion when the time came.
NTG’s Platinum team consists of three girls, meaning all of their scores were counted towards the team score. They hit 11 out of 12 routines. Cally Anderson, age 13, led the team with the highest All-Around score. Abbie Sather, age 13, shined brightest on Balance Beam with a 2nd Place finish and Sophie Roark, age 13, led on Vault and Floor. “For Platinum, the biggest point of note would be their leadership! They are positive, building and supportive to each other and to the those following! I have never coached such a positive and proactive group! I’m so thankful for these three strong and wonderful personalities!”
NTG completes again at the Gina Morri Invitational in St. Paul on Valentine’s weekend.
