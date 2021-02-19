ST. PAUL — Northern Twistars Gymnastics competed at the Gina Morri Invitational Feb. 12-14 in St. Paul and found a good deal of success.
Northern Twistars brought three teams to compete and each team competed against 11 other Minnesota teams. The next meet for Northern Twistars will be held this weekend in Grand Rapids.
The results are as follows:
Silver Team Results
Bars: Alexis Macenski (10 of Chisholm) 2nd Place
Beam: Hailey Schultz (12 of Makinen) 3rd Place
Floor: Kahlin Kick (13 of Gilbert/Zim) 1st Place; Alexis Macenski 1st Place
All Around: Alexis Macenski 1st Place
---Silver Team Placed 3rd
Gold Team Results
Vault: vary Brandau (11 of Ely) 1st Place; Gianina Paulson (12 of Virginia) 2nd Place; Willa Roos (11 of Hibbing) 3rd Place
Bars: Zelia Brysch (11 of Eveleth) 2nd Place; Avary Brandau 3rd Place
Beam: Veyda Friend (12 of Hibbing) 2nd Beam
Floor: Jayden Brunner (13 of Penguily) 1st Place; Veyda Friend (12 of Hibbing) 2nd Place; Willa Roos 3rd Place
All-Around: Veyda Friend 1st Place; Miia Johnson (12 of Virginia) 3rd Place; Avary Brandau 3rd Place
---Gold Team Placed 1st
Platinum Team Results
Vault: Sophie Roark (13 of Virginia) 1st Place
Bars: Cally Anderson (13 of Eveleth) 2nd Place
Floor: Sophie Roark 1st Place; Cally Anderson 3rd Place
All Around: Cally Anderson 2nd Place; Sophie Roark 3rd Place
---Platinum Team Placed 3rd
