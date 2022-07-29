HIBBING — Nathan Skubic and Caiden Carpenter have become fast friends.
Skubic, who is from Raleigh, N.C., is visiting relatives on Lake Vermilion, and Carpenter is from Coleraine, but they’ve met up on the golf course a few times.
HIBBING — Nathan Skubic and Caiden Carpenter have become fast friends.
Skubic, who is from Raleigh, N.C., is visiting relatives on Lake Vermilion, and Carpenter is from Coleraine, but they’ve met up on the golf course a few times.
The last time they dueled, Skubic shot a 70 and Carpenter a 76 at the John Urick Junior Tournament in Virginia.
Skubic and Carpenter met up again Friday at the Ben Owens Junior Tournament at the Mesaba Country Club, and Skubic came out on top again, firing an 82 to defeat Carpenter, who shot an 83 to win the Boys 17-18 Division Friday.
The two have only played together two or three times, but they’ve developed a friendly rivalry between them.
“It’s a lot of fun to play with people from other states,” said Carpenter, who will be a junior at Greenway High School this fall. “It was a lot of fun. He knows how to put the ball where it needs to go.
“He can place it wherever he needs to to get it into the right spot for his next shot.”
After that 76 in the Urick, Carpenter said he felt good coming into this event.
“I had some confidence,” Carpenter said. “I thought I would do a little better, but I didn’t do as well as I thought. I can’t be mad with a second-place finish.”
Neither Skubic or Carpenter had a birdie or better on the round, which didn’t help their cause.
“For me, it was a lot of approach shots,” Carpenter said. “I had some 120-yard shots that didn’t end up on the green when they should have. It was simple stuff like that that can be fixed.
“I didn’t think enough about my shots.”
Even so, neither golfer had a big advantage through the round.
“I was close the whole time,” Carpenter said. “I was up by one after the first nine, then I fell apart. I had a double bogey on a par 3, which didn’t help. I had to forget about it. There’s nothing you can do about it after it happens.
“You can’t change the outcome. You just hope you can get back those shots. It was frustrating because when he shot his 70, he had a bunch of birdies in Virginia. I had a few birdies, too. It’s frustrating when you know you can make shots, but you can’t generate them when you need them.”
Even so, it’s all a learning experience for Carpenter, who finished 11th at the Section
7AA Meet in early June. He was three shots away from state.
“I’ve been shooting better this year than in past years,” Carpenter said. “I wouldn’t say I’m happy with an 83. It should have been a lot lower, but I’m learning how to fight through the hard days.
“You have to work through them to not shoot as high as I used to.”
In other results, Abigail Sullivan won the Girls 17-18 Division; Tukker Breeden was the Boys 6-8 Division winner; Winnie Brown won the Girls 6-8 Division; Jackson Brown won the Boys 9-10; William Shermoen won the Boys 15-16; Marco Rolle was the Boys 13-14 winner; Ruby Betters won the Girls 11-12 Division; Eva Bredeen won the Girls 9-10 Division; and Jonas Benchina captured the Boys 11-12 Division.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.