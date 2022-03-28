CHISHOLM — It was an all Bemidji final in the Competitive Division of the annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel last weekend at the Chisholm Curling Club.
In a close match down to the last shot, the Gracia Berg team defeated Jack Lundquist.
Also in the Competitive Division, Kyle Peterson of Duluth beat Noah Lease of Grand Forks, N.D., in the Second Event, while the Third Event was won by Chisholm Tire of Hibbing over The Crew from Duluth.
The Hibbing team called Scouts Rocks won the Beginners Division over Davin Britton of Superior.
In the Second Division, Frances Schapman from Duluth defeated Thomas Segari of Grand Rapids, while the Third Event saw Olivia Johnson from Detroit Lakes besting Nia Berg of Bemidji. A total of 30 teams from Chisholm, Hibbing, Curl Mesabi, Grand Rapids, Duluth, Superior, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes and Grand Forks participated in the three day bonspiel. The bonspiel was started in 1963 by Bill Loushine, who is now 101 years old, and came to the club to present the trophy to the winning team. The bonspiel is now named after Tom Serrano, a member of the first two championship teams in 1963 and 1964. He was killed in 1966, while in military service in Vietnam. This year, for the first time, a “Draw the Button” contest was held, in honor of Wade Ross, a longtime curler in the bonspiel, who died in a car accident in 2020. Raelynn Trask was the winner of a jersey donated by Olympian John Shuster. The event is supported by generous donations from Press-Lloyd American Legion Post 247 of Chisholm, the Chisholm Curling Club, the Hibbing Curling Club, Tony Wilson of the Ryan Financial Group, Oren Bottoms, VFW Post 1720 of Grand Rapids and Architectural Resources.
Competitive Division: First Event winners: Bemidji — Gracia Berg, Brooklyn Saiger, Ava Michalicek, Raelynn Trask: First Event runners-up: — Jack Lundquist, Colten Vaughn, Noah Ness, Bemidji; Second Event winners: Kyle Peterson, Bryce Symens, Isaak Hackberth, Duluth; Second Event runners-up: Noah Lease, Nicholas Staveteig, Mauer Baumgarten,Joseph Lease, Grand Forks; Third Event winners: Rylie Forbord, Ben Molick, Cassidy Koski, Ayden Perkovich, Hibbing; Third Event runners-up: Jared Mullen, Gunnar Jackson, Nyles Jackson, James Mullen, Duluth.
Beginners Division: First Event winners: Christopher Maki, Carter Maki, Hayden Bellefy, Zander Gouldin, Hibbing; First Event runners-up: Davin Britton, Noah Petty, Madalyn Carey, AJ Cruz Ruiz, Superior; Second Event winners: Frances Schapman, Sammy Hadiaris, Mary Schapman, Evelyn Patrick, Duluth; Second Event runners-up: Thomas Segari, Leo Mann, Tyler Crowe,Calvin Mann, Grand Rapids; Third Event winners: Olivia Johnson, James LaChapelle, Calen Salber, Madilyn Johnson, Detroit Lakes; Third Event runners-up: Nia Berg, Solveig Berg, Carol Chance, Lauren Erickson. Bemidji.
