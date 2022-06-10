HIBBING — When Robert Tate played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1997-2001, he was more than a professional football player.
Tate wanted to share his knowledge of football with the younger generation, so he decided to start running football camps around the country.
Tate has run camps in Arizona, Baltimore, Harrisburg, PA., and Minnesota.
Tate was in Hibbing Friday, working with third through eighth-graders, then with ninth- through 12th-graders at the Hibbing Football Camp at the Lincoln Elementary School Fields.
The camp hosted players from all around the area, about 100 players to be exact, and Tate, who also played for Arizona and Baltimore, enjoys seeing that participation at his camps.
“I’ve been doing this ever since I’ve been playing ball, all over,” Tate said. “I like it because I can be a mentor, and I can see some of the athletic side of the kids, some of the positive enforcement with what they see on the field.
“I can see that inside myself, so I try to give back my knowledge of the game from what I learned.”
It might be a football camp, but there’s more to learn than just the game itself.
“The main objective is to work hard,” Tate said. “They also have to stay in school because if you don’t have school, you can’t do any of this. So many athletic people, all they think of is sports, sports, sports.
“What about school, school, school? That’s the most important thing. All of the rest of this stuff will come to you, so I try to preach that into them more than anything else.”
Why is the education part of it so important?
“Without that, you can’t play,” Tate said. “Everybody is good. They come from all over the world. When you bring in everybody from Texas and Florida, all into one place, you’re just an average person.
“What’s going to separate you is those other little intangibles, like grades, your motivation or your will to learn.”
Tate does a lot more than just run football camps.
“I run a football team, and I do camps throughout,” Tate said. “I run a foundation for dyslexia, so I host this type of stuff, three or four times a year. I bring other players with me.
“They see my face, they hear my voice all of the time, but when I host it I bring in players from different teams, so they can hear a different voice and see a different face.”
What’s the end goal?
“Just seeing the kids succeed,” Tate said. “When I hear that they went to college and they came through my camp, I get joy out of that to see that he’s here, and he’s going there. That’s the enjoyment I get because I saw inside of them.
“Sometimes, you can see the side of a kid that they might not see inside themselves. All you want to do is have them learn the ropes. You can’t put anybody where they want to go, but you can try to lead them that way. It’s up to them if they want to take that leap. If they take it, the sky's the limit. That means a lot to me.”
