HIBBING — It’ll be a nice night of boxing at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Saturday when the Iron Range Boxing’s Homecoming takes place, beginning at 3 p.m., with the doors opening at 2 p.m.
A.J. Grove has put together a card of 22 matches for the three-hour program, but that’s subject to change until they see if everybody arrives for the fight.
The boxing range will be competitors between the ages of eight and 40.
A total of 14 teams will be coming into town from as far away as Hillsborough, N.C., Anoka and Coon Rapids.
Area boxers scheduled to appear are Nick Ruzich of Hibbing; Trenton Pope of Mountain Iron; Aiden Duffy of Keewatin; Domonick Holcomb of Keewatin; and Ryder Grove of Hibbing, who is coming out of retirement after not having boxed for five years.
The elder Grove is excited to get these boxers a shot at competing in their hometown.
“For us to compete, we always have to travel,” Grove said. ““These guys travel to Duluth, Detroit Lakes and the cities. We’re putting on an event so our boxers can compete in front of a hometown crowd to showcase their talents and hard work.
“They deserve that, plus, this is our only fundraising event of the year. It’s not about the money. We don’t charge them to box. It’s more like a way to give back to the community in the form of entertainment.”
And after COVID, the boxers are chomping at the bit to get back into the ring.
According to Grove, they did what they could to train over that COVID shutdown.
“COVID shutting us down for a two-year break,” Grove said. “With the ins-and-outs of the boxing world, we had to start training again.”
As for the five area boxers taking part in the event, Grove has high hopes for them.
“I’m excited for Domonick,” Grove said. “This year he’s in the 18 Open Division, so he’s taking a step up. He’s been working hard. Ryder was laid off for five years, but he’s looking as sharp as I’ve ever seen him.
“Aiden, Trenton and Nick are all peaking at the right time. They should represent Iron Range Boxing well.”
As a featured attraction, Caleb Truax, who won the IBF Super Middleweight title in 2017, will be there signing autographs.
“I might be biased, but boxing is the greatest sport on the planet,” Grove said. “I love being around it. Everybody in the gym has the same kind of love for it.”
Tickets will be $10 at the door.
“It’s a Saturday afternoon in Hibbing,” Grove said. “For $10, they won’t get any more entertainment value than that. I keep the price low. It’s probably the lowest in the state. It’s going to be the most excitement you can get for $10.”
