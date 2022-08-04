HIBBING — Summer baseball will be coming to an end this weekend when the 2022 Iron Range Baseball Tournament begins in Cherry.

In game one, No. 5 Chisholm takes on No. 4 Hibbing at 10:30 a.m., followed by either Cherry or Vermilion Range taking on No. 1 Rock Ridge II at 1 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., No. 6, Greenway plays No. 3 Ely at, and at 6 p.m., No. 7 Rock Ridge I plays Hibbing 1.

