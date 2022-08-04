HIBBING — Summer baseball will be coming to an end this weekend when the 2022 Iron Range Baseball Tournament begins in Cherry.
In game one, No. 5 Chisholm takes on No. 4 Hibbing at 10:30 a.m., followed by either Cherry or Vermilion Range taking on No. 1 Rock Ridge II at 1 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., No. 6, Greenway plays No. 3 Ely at, and at 6 p.m., No. 7 Rock Ridge I plays Hibbing 1.
Hibbing 2 co-coach Kent Swanson said his team is ready for the challenge the tournament will provide.
“We have a good team,” Swanson said. “We have a lot of pitching depth. Fielding has been our biggest struggle.
“We were 8-4 on the season, but were in every game we had. How well we field is how well we play.”
Swanson said the teams’ offense has been one of the bright spots.
Hibbing 2 is lead at the plate by Tait Swanson, Kadin Augustine and Brayden Rewertz.
“We have three or four guys who are going to be in the ninth-grade that are going to carry our offense,” Swanson said. “In our last couple of games, everybody has been putting it in play.
“We just played Chisholm and scored 38 runs in the doubleheader. Everybody has been swinging the bat well. I’m hoping we can continue that into the playoffs.”
On the pitching side of things, Swanson believes he has enough arms to get through the the tournament.
“We should be able to take advantage of our pitching depth,” Swanson said. “We have five pitchers we’ve been rotating with equal time. We’ll be relying on Brayden and Kadin, especially, to put us through this tournament.”
Defensively, Hibbing 2 has to play better on that side of the ball.
“We’re solid up the middle, with some good defensive players there,” Swanson said.
As far as the Chisholm game goes, Swanson is hoping there’s no letdown after those late-season victories.
“We saw both of their two pitchers, and we hit the ball well,” Swanson
said. “It’s making sure we jump on the fastball, and not wait until the off-speed stuff comes later in the count.”
Swanson would like to see a Hibbing/Hibbing championship game, but the other six teams will have a say in that matter.
“We’d be excited to play each other,” Swanson said. “Other than that, we’re hoping to put our best foot forward, not make mistakes defensively, throw strikes and we put the ball in play.
“We’ll see what happens after that.”
Eric Rewertz is the other coach of the team.
———
Hibbing 1 is coached by John Schweiberger and Kevin Lamphere. They finished 12-2 on the season.
Schweiberger said that the strongest part of his teams’ game is the defensive game and pitching.
“We usually play a clean game in the field,” Schweiberger said. “I like how they know what to do with the ball. They’re always thinking where the ball needs to go. They have their heads in the game.
“They’re never caught flat-footed. They know where to go when the ball is hit to them.”
Pitching-wise, Hibbing 1 is led by Ethan Sundvall, Kaden Sweeney, Easton Fisher and Blake Kolden.
“That’s looking good,” Schweiberger said. “We’re not going to be hurting in the pitching department as long as they do what they need to do.”
At the plate, Hibbing 1 is led by Fisher, Sundvall, Gavin Schweiberger, Gavin Lamphere, Sweeney and Landon Krampotich.
“Everyone has the ability to strike the ball solidly,” Schweiberger said. “We can get on base and move runners into scoring position to get those runs in. The kids need to trust their own ability, and they will be fine.”
What is Schweiberger looking for when his team hits the field?
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the kids have grown throughout they summer,” Schweiberger said. “I want to see the improvements they’ve made from day one to where we are right now.”
Action resumes on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., then on the Sunday, the first game begins at 10 a.m.
