HIBBING — Last season, the Hibbing/Chisholm Pee Wee A hockey team advanced to state for the first time in a long time, and they came away with a state title.
Hibbing/Chisholm lost nine players off of that team, but that didn’t seem to matter.
With only six players returning, Hibbing/Chisholm repeated as District and Region champions, and it will be headed to its second-straight state tournament, which begins Friday, with a game against Warroad at noon at the M Health Fairview Sports Center in Woodbury.
In the District Tournament, Hibbing/Chisholm received a first-round bye, then beat Greenway 8-0. In the finals, the Pee Wee A’s beat Eveleth-Gilbert 8-2.
At the Region Tournament, Hibbing/Chisholm opened with a 10-1 win over Duluth East, then won 11-0 over Duluth Denfeld. In the finals, the Pee Wee A’s downed International Falls 9-1.
This Hibbing/Chisholm team is slightly different from last year’s team.
“Last year’s team was balanced, all three lines,” Iozzo said. “This year, we’re top heavy, but we’re probably more dynamic. Our top line has scored a lot of points this year.”
That line consists of Joey Gabardi, Cole Swanson and Whitaker Rewertz. They have combined for 589 points in 54 games.
Two defensemen, Dylan Vesel and Jackson Strukel are back, along with goalie Aaden Folstad.
“They (that top line) bring a lot of speed and skill,” Iozzo said. “I started the season with them separated for a little bit, but they were so effective, I had to keep them together. I start every game with those five, but everybody on the team has improved.
“They work their tails off in practice. We have kids that have improved tremendously this year. That’s why we’re at where we’re at this year.”
Hibbing/Chisholm is 48-6, and it has been a team effort.
“You can’t do it with five players,” Iozzo said. “You’re not going to have a record like we have without all of our players.”
The Red line, which is line No. 2, and the Yellow line, which is the third line, don’t score as many points as the Blue line, but they’re important nonetheless.
“They keep the puck out of the net,” Iozzo said. “Both of the other two lines play well in the defensive zone. The third line is a defensive-oriented line. They play well in the D-zone.
“They keep the puck out of the net. They know their roles. Everybody has developed.”
The Red line has opened things up offensively this season.
“The difference between our top line and our second line isn’t nearly as great as it was a month and a half ago,” Iozzo said. “They don’t have as many points, but they do contribute.
“They had three out of the first five goals in our championship game. We didn’t need that top line to do what they did even though they did contribute quite a bit. The same thing with our third line and second line. That gap has narrowed also. That’s what has made us effective.”
The player with the biggest shoes to fill has been Folstad.
“He stepped into a huge role,” Iozzo said. “We put an A (assistant captain) on his chest in mid-December, and he’s embraced that role. Our captains are Joey, Jackson, Dylan and Aaden. They all bring something different, which makes it good.
“It’s captain by committee this year. Some bring that intensity. Some bring level-headedness and Aaden brings a little bit of humor. He keeps the mood light, yet he’ll hold kids accountable, too.”
Hibbing/Chisholm’s first-round opponent beat them earlier in the season 5-3 with an empty-net goal.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s is looking forward to the rematch.
“They’re a defensive-structured team,” Iozzo said. “They gave us fits when we played them here at the Fairgrounds. It’s a little bit smaller rink, 185-feet long compared to 200-feet.
“That made their defensive play a little bit more stingy. They’re a balanced team. They have three nice lines, but their defense kept us on the perimeter. We outshot them 43-25, but we never got a lot of quality shots.”
Now that they will play on an official sheet of ice, Iozzo is hoping his teams’ offense gets more chances on net.
“We’re going to have to crash the net, and we have to get some of the dirty goals there,” Iozzo said. “Their goalie gave up rebounds, but we weren’t there to execute.”
Needless to say, not many Hibbing/Chisholm teams have won back-to-back state titles, so the Pee Wee A’s could be on the verge of something special.
“It’s quite a feat, but there’s a target on our back every time we hit the ice,” Iozzo said. “Teams play us tougher. It’ll be no different at the state tournament.”
If Hibbing/Chisholm can advance to the title game, one team in particular, East Grand Forks, would like to see Hibbing/Chisholm in the finals.
“They’ve had this circled since last year,” Iozzo said. “We were supposed to meet them in the finals last year, and they got upset in the first round. They wanted revenge because we beat them last year in regions.”
Other team members are as follows: Jace Meyers, Avery Nickila, Mikko Huusko, Maverick Peters, Julien Fisher, Mikko Boben, Zach Fearing, Kash Koland and Trenton Beel.
Coaching with Iozzo are Ryan Hanegmon, John Rue and Dylan Mattson.
In other games, Bloomington Jefferson faces Minneaplis at 2 p.m.; Roseville and Edina meet at 4 p.m.; and East Grand Forks and Cloquet tangle at 8 p.m.
