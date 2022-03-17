HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm Bantam A hockey team was thankful for the second chance.
Hibbing/Chisholm advanced to the Region finals with a 5-4 overtime win over Proctor, then a 5-3 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert.
In the finals, however, Hibbing/Chisholm lost 3-0 to Cloquet, but Bantam A’s got a second opportunity to advance to the state through the backdoor.
Hibbing/Chisholm took advantage of that and beat a tough Rogers’ team 5-4 to advance to the Bantam A State Tournament, which begins today at the East Grand Forks Civic Center.
Hibbing/Chisholm takes on the host East Grand Forks, the defending champions and No. 1 ranked team in the state, beginning at 8 p.m.
“It was quite the ride,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Adam Schafer said. “We beat Proctor, then we beat Eveleth-Gilbert, which is always tough. That was quite the second-round game.
“We had a back-and-forth game with Rogers, which we held on to win. You have a tough one against Cloquet, so that can be deflating. We mentally reset and had a good effort against Rogers. They had a lot on the line, too. We liked our effort in that last game.”
According to Schafer, his team is young. There’s only two-second-year skaters, Jace Kampsula and Ayden Jerkovich, who are the captains.
The two goalies, Tim Urdahl and Rex Walli are in their second years as well.
“We’ve relied on their experience from last year to this year,” Schafer said. “They’re leaders on the team.”
The rest of the team is made up of 10 players, with eight of them coming off the state champion Pee Wee A team from last year, including Kelin Elsner, Ben Galli, Hunter Gustavsson, Isaiah Hildenbrand, Landon Krampotich, Mason McDonald, Gavin Schweiberger, Raidyn Scott, Ethan Sundvall and Tate Swanson.
“We’ve gotten a lot of contributions from a lot of those young guys,” Schafer said. “We’ve had to win games by playing good defense and getting good goaltending in a lot of instances.
“We do have some dynamic offensive players that when they’re going, we’re capable of scoring goals. In a lot of the games we’ve won, they have been one- or two-goal games. We don’t necessarily like getting into shootout with other teams.”
Schafer is hoping the experience those Pee Wee A’s had last year at state carries over into this tournament.
“They know what it takes to win games,” Schafer said. “We saw it in regions and now in the state, they know what it takes to make that run. When you have a young team, that experience from the year before is important.
“Those offensive guys, when they’re going, we like our chances. We still preach in front of our net first, and getting back hard in terms of our backchecking, but we know we have the capability to score goals, too.”
As for East Grand Forks, they already own a 10-1 win over Hibbing/Chisholm.
It’s not an easy first-round foe.
“We have to figure out a way to make their offensive abilities difficult,” Schafer said. “We have to take away time-and-space. Maybe we’re just going to do a 1-2-2 or something to try and slow them down. We have to slow them down in some form because they don’t stop.
“They play a simple game. They chip it in and get on pucks. Everything we do needs to be hard, do whatever we can to slow them down. We have to clog it up when they’re breaking out and in the neutral zone. That’s what we’re talking about.”
No matter what happens, this is one experience these 14 players won’t forget.
“Everyone is looking forward to it,” Schafer said. “With not having the banquet and stuff last year, they get to experience that part of it. We go down a day early, and there’s a lot of the extra stuff that goes into the experience, the bus ride and the police escort out of town.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Helping Schafer on the bench are Joe Kanipes and Mack Estey.
In other games, Cloquet meets Northern Lakes at noon; Northfield and Delano battle at 2 p.m.; and Armstrong Cooper and Chaska/Chanhassen meet at 4 p.m.
