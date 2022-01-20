Editor's note: The event described in the story below has been postponed to Feb. 26 due to weather.
WEST EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Youth Hockey Association is hosting a mini-mite scramble on Saturday in West Eveleth as part of Hockey Day Minnesota festivities going on around the state.
Seven teams from Eveleth-Gilbert, Virginia, Ely and Mesabi East are set to play games starting at 10 a.m. and running through 3 p.m. at the outdoor rink on 1st Street in West Eveleth. There will also be a Tiny Tots game after the last mini-mites game for those not old enough to join a youth league as well as a game for those who are old enough to join a league but have yet to do so or are undecided.
EGYHA Tournament Director and mini-mites coach Noel Lind expects a large turnout of kids for the big day and says there’s excitement about using the outdoor rink that was rebuilt two years ago.
“There will be about 80 kids there playing in the jamboree Saturday,” Lind said. “There’ll be lots of hockey for them and opportunities for those who haven’t had a chance to play hockey yet to try it out after the last game.
“We’re excited to get kids playing on the rink. Dan Maki and Jeff Dolinsek rebuilt it a few years ago in hopes that it would bring events like this back to our little community.”
The plan to bring the jamboree to West Eveleth didn’t formulate until recently, but Lind says the youth hockey community was on board with it from the beginning.
“We were watching our kids down at the rink and talking about how nice it would be to have something like this at our rink. Our mini-mites don’t have their own home tournament because of ice time limitations and things like that. So now it’s a way to bring people to our community and let our kids have a tournament they can call their own.”
Lind says players and parents alike are excited for the event and, with it falling on Hockey Day Minnesota, makes it all the better.
“Everyone’s very excited for it. The kids are interested in getting to play with their teams outdoors and the parents are excited because it’s a big deal for the mini-mites. Having it on Hockey Day Minnesota just makes sense since hockey is such a big part of our community. Everyone was on board with the idea.”
Lind says the event would not have been possible without all the support from local businesses, the Youth Hockey Association and West Side Civic.
“We appreciate those who have come forward to help out with this. It’s all run by volunteers and we want to prove that it can be a big success. With all the help, I think it has to be a big success and hopefully become a tradition for us here.”
Saturday’s mini-mites games are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the 1st Street outdoor rink in West Eveleth. The last game is set to start at 3 p.m. with a tiny tots game and the try hockey for free game set to start after.
---
