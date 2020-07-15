ELY — The VFW baseball team from Ely split a pair of games Tuesday night, falling 6-2 to Cherry in the opening game, before rebounding to win the nightcap 7-6, according to the Ely Baseball Family Facebook page.
A bases-loaded, two-out single by Harry Simons plated the winning run in the nightcap, and Eddie Prijatel picked up the win in relief of starter Mason Davis.
In the opening game, Jacob Towley struck out 10 and gave up three earned runs while going the distance.
The VFW team is back on the field at Virginia’s Stock Field on Friday — game time 5 p.m.
