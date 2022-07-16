Kyle Peterlin expects some stiff competition this week on northland dirt tracks.
That’s because the XR Northern Storm Series will pit some of the Midwest’s top Late Model, Modified, and Midwest Modified drivers against each other over five consecutive days at five race tracks.
“You’ll see the guys you see at the Labor Day Shootout plus some from North Dakota and South Dakota,” Peterlin, of Hibbing, the current Late Model points leader at Hibbing Raceway said. “It’s a brand new series that’s a one-week deal. There will be good competition.”
The series gets the green flag Monday at Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn.
It then moves to Grand Rapids Speedway on Tuesday night, Hibbing Raceway on Wednesday night, ABC Raceway in Ashland, Wis., on Thursday, and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis., on Friday night.
Essentially, it’s a speedweek for Midwest dirt track racers.
Barry Braun, promoter of the series says more than two dozen Late Model drivers plan to compete in the series.
“We have over 25 committed that we know of,” Braun said. “In the mods and midwest mods I expect about 20.”
It’s the first year for the start-up series.
Braun, who’s promoted events at tracks like Bristol, Charlotte, and Texas, said he plans to make the series an annual mid-summer event.
“We want to do some things at home,” Braun, of Silver Bay said. “What it comes down to is we want to give back and create an opportunity for the (local) tracks to make money. If it’s halfway decent we’re going to have some good racing, we’re creating a new opportunity for these guys and a new habit. We want to build a tour around when these guys can take a vacation.”
Late Model competition in the series is part of the Structural Buildings Late Model Challenge Series.
A purse of $2,000 will be awarded to the Late Model winner each night, $1,000 to the Modified winner and $750 to the Midwest Modified winner.
“If you run all five shows, you have a chance to get some good coin if you’re fast,” Mike Olson, Hibbing Raceway president said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout of drivers.”
Drivers will also earn WISSOTA points at each of the events.
The series could be one of the biggest events of the year at each of the participating race tracks.
“I think it will be pretty big,” Bob Broking, Grand Rapids Speedway president said. “I think it will be a little bigger for the late models, but I know we’ll also see some different modifieds. I’m hoping we get a lot of cars and it’s successful for him (Braun).”
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. at Grand Rapids Speedway, Hibbing Raceway, and Gondik Law Speedway.
Hot laps are at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.
