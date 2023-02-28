DULUTH — If the Rock Ridge High School boys hockey team was nervous entering their game with Duluth Denfeld, it didn’t take long to get those nerves out of the way.

The Wolverines fell behind 1-0, then scored the next 12 goals en route to a 12-1 Section 7A semifinal victory over the Hunters Monday at Amsoil Arena.

