DULUTH — If the Rock Ridge High School boys hockey team was nervous entering their game with Duluth Denfeld, it didn’t take long to get those nerves out of the way.
The Wolverines fell behind 1-0, then scored the next 12 goals en route to a 12-1 Section 7A semifinal victory over the Hunters Monday at Amsoil Arena.
Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson could sense some nerves before the game, and it showed as Duluth Denfeld got a goal from John Scott at 11:35 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead.
“You don’t want to get behind right away,” Johnson said. “They woke up. They were a little nervous in that first period but once they settled in, they weren’t nervous and played a better game.
“These guys have never been in a game like this, Amsoil and all of the bells and whistles here. It’s a lot for people. I can see why people get nervous. I’ve been in those situations as a player. There’s a lot going on. It could be your last game of the year.”
Rock Ridge started to bottle up its nerves, stayed patient and got the equalizer at 15:15 when Ryan Manninen tied it 1-1.
The assist went to Rory Cope-Robinson.
“That goal helped big time,” Johnson said. “You go into the second period kind of even. You don’t win or lose the period. We climbed out of it. It was a big goal to respond to at least tie it back up.”
Little did the Hunters know that a big explosion was about to occur.
Manninen and Cope-Robinson exchanged roles at the 4:48 mark of the second period to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead, then after that, Kasey Lamppa scored at 6:45 to make it 3-1.
At 8:51, Ethan Jacobson scored to make it 4-1, putting Denfeld in a big hole.
The rout was on when Dylan Hedley scored at 10:18 on a delayed penalty call to make it 5-1.
The barrage continued when Brant Tiedeman scored at 10:38 to make it 6-1.
The Wolverines got rolling downhill, and there wasn’t anything the Hunters could do about it.
“They stuck to the game plan of getting pucks deep, getting pucks behind their D to try and wear their D out,” Johnson said. “We knew they were playing with only four D, and we could make them run, pop them, grind them and wear them down.
“If we did that, it was going to be in our favor. We have a deep bench, so we don’t get as tired as some teams that just roll two lines.”
The game, for all practical purposes, was over.
“Once they got going, they got hungry,” Johnson said. “We weren’t losing puck battles. That’s the difference. When you start winning those, you start finishing checks, you start hammering them and tiring them out and they get fatigued, things can go in your favor.
“If you’re not doing those things, you can make it interesting for yourself.”
The Wolverines put the game into running time when Hedley scored his second of the game just 52 seconds into the third period, then Lamppa picked up his hat trick with goals at 2:17 and 3:29 to make it 9-1.
After that, Grady Dimberio scored at 9:30, Lamppa got his fourth goal at 10:55 and Cooper Levander scored at 11:58.
“Almost every line contributed,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to have that kind of scoring throughout our lineup. It’s nice to have that secondary scoring, for sure.”
Rock Ridge goalie Ryan Rothfork had 21 saves.
Three Duluth Denfeld goalie had 24 saves.
