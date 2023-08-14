Phil VonderHaar watches his putt on the ninth hole during his Super Senior final match with Tom Gornick Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
Tom Gornick reacts to a putt that just went by the ninth hole during his championship match with Phil VonderHaar Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
HIBBING—The last time Phil VonderHaar won a title at the Mesaba Country Club was in 1993 when he captured the Men’s Club title.
That 30-year wait for another title came to an end Sunday when VonderHaar beat Tom Gornick 2-and-1 to capture the Super Senior Division title at the Mesaba Country Club.
