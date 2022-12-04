Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 JIM ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson's touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday.

Camryn Bynum's interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings (10-2), who completed a four-game sweep of the AFC East in their typical nail-biting fashion.

