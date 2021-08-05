HIBBING — It’s an all-star game, but there’s bragging rights on the line.
The Range Area can carry those rights into next season, pounding out 10 hits en route to a 9-4 victory over the Duluth Area in the VFW/Junior Legion All-Star game played Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Range Area used the middle of its lineup to score all nine runs with Ben Keske, Ethan Ambuehl, Jude Sundquist and Beau Barry doing most of the damage.
They had six hits and seven RBI between them.
Sundquist had three of those hits and four RBI.
“I came in sitting on fastballs,” Sundquist said. “I was having fun. It’s my last year of Junior Legion, and playing with these guys. I was having fun. That was the main thing.”
Lindseth set his lineup with the idea that those hitters would get some clutch hits.
“We had some timely hits,” Range Area coach Jamie Lindseth said. “We set up that middle strong. They were some tough outs. They played well. There were seven or eight hitters in a row that consistently put pressure on the defense.
“It was a lot of fun. It put smiles on their faces. That was good.”
Duluth Area scored twice in the first inning without the aid of a hit.
Dylan Manchester walked, and John Kendall reached on an error.
Manchester would steal third, then on the next pitch, Kendall stole second. When teh ball was thrown into centerfield, Manchester scored. Kendall took third when the throw to the plate went all of the way to the backstop.
Kendall scored on a wild pitch.
Duluth Area manufactured two more runs in the second, again, without a hit.
Paul Dorr walked and took two bases on a passed ball.
Owen Wilson was hit-by-a-pitch. He stole second, and when the ball went into center field, Dorr scored to make it 3-0. Wilson, who took third on the error, scored when Alex King grounded out.
Was it too early to panic?
“You never know with this caliber of kids,” Lindseth said. “They can all play some good baseball. You know they’re going to put the ball in play. You know they’re going to throw strikes.
“Fortunately, they kept their composure, kept putting the ball in play and we fought our way back. It was a lot of fun.”
According to Sundquist, the team had a talk between innings to get something going.
“We wanted to win this game,” Sundquist said. “It’s about bragging rights. When you see these kids from the other teams, we can talk about it then.”
The Range Area put their bats on the ball in the second to score three times and make it 4-3.
Ben Keske was hit-by-a-pitch and stole second, Ethan Ambuehl singled Keske to third. Jude Sundquist followed with a triple to right-center field, scoring two runs. Sundquist would score on a single by Logan Gietzen.
“My first at bat was good,” Sundquist said. “I swung and missed at the first pitch, then I went the other way with it. That felt nice. That boosted my confidence from there.”
Range Area fought its way back and took the lead in the fourth inning.
Keske was hit-by-a-pitch and stole second. With two out, Sundquist singled him home for his third RBI of the game.
Sundquist took second on an errant pickoff attempt, then he scored when Beau Barry singled.
Duluth Area finally broke up the no-hitter in the fifth when both Dorr and Wilson singled, but they were left stranded.
The Range Area took a 6-4 lead in the fifth as Alex Troutwine was hit-by-a-pitch. Easton Sjostrand walked. That was followed by a fielder’s choice ground ball by Nolan Svatos, which moved Troutwine to third.
Troutwine would score on a passed ball.
Range Area put the icing on the cake in the sixth with three runs.
Aaron Anderson and Elliot Levens both walked, then Keske finally a pitch to his liking and drilled a two-run triple to right-center field, scoring two.
Keske scored when Sundquist picked up his third hit of the game. He finished with four RBI.
“It’s all about fun, and you get to meet some nice, young men from across this part of the state, but it’s still baseball,” Lindseth said. “You have to take a little pride. You want to take one for the North. You want to win.
“There’s enough participation trophies to go around. You want to come out here and win against a talented group from the South.”
Barry, Mathias Neumeyer, Ambuehl, Elliot Levens and Sundquist saw mound duty for Range Area.
Dylan Hedley, Jake Stadler, Dorr, Dylan Machester, Caleb Kilroy and Jayger Atkinson pitched for Duluth Area.
