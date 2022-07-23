GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing VFW baseball team opened the District 8 Playoffs with a 5-2 victory over Post 1113 Saturday at Bob Streetar Field.
Post 1221 was scheduled to play Grand Rapids at 6:30 p.m.
The game was not complete when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press., but Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said it was in important win to get.
“In a double-elimintion tournament, that first game is crucial,” Zubich said. “Otherwise, you have to play six games if you go into the loser’s bracket to make it to state.
“Staying in the winner’s bracket is definitely to your advantage.”
Luke Nelson was the winning pitcher, tossing seven innings of six-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked one.
“He threw well,” Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said. “He was around the plate, throwing a lot of strikes. He changed his speeds. He did a great job.”
Hibbing got on the board first with a run in the third inning, but Post 1113 scored twice in the bottom of the third to lead 2-1.
Post 1221 then scored four fourth-inning runs to take the lead for good.
“We had a couple of guys on, then there was an error and a walk,” Zubich said. “We had one guy clutch up with a hit, but there was a wild pitch in there, too.
“It was a combination of everything, but it was good to jump out and get a lead.”
Nelson did the rest, keeping Post 1113 off the board in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Post 1113 pitchers Reid and Uhan also did a great job.
Reid worked 3 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, striking out five and walking four. Uhan tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits. He fanned one and walked one.
“We stranded some baserunners,” Zubich said. “Their pitchers threw well, but we did get some timely hits. We would have liked a few more.”
The key was playing fundamental baseball.
“We manufactured a few runs by putting the ball in play,” Zubich said. “That’s huge because there’s time when you’re not swinging well. That’s when you have to find ways to move guys over.
“Whether it’s situational hitting like sacrificing them over. At this time of the year, you will see everyone’s top pitching. You have to find a way. That’s offefnse. It’s how you score when you’re not hitting.”
Adam Vinopal, with a double, and Logan Maxwell both had two hits for Post 1221. Nelson had one.
Uhan had two hits for Post 1113. Getting one hit each were Lamppa, Reid, with a double, Toman and Lindquist.
