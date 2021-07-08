CLOQUET — The Hibbing VFW baseball team swept a doubleheader from Cloquet, winning the first game 7-1, then taking the nightcap 6-5 at Ed Mettner Field.
In game one, Beau Frider was the winning pitcher, tossing seven innings of four-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked three.
At the plate, Post 1221 broke open a tight 3-1 game with a four-run seventh inning.
Dane Mammenga had two hits for Hibbing, including two doubles. Logan Gietzen had two hits, including a double. Frider hit a double as well.
In game two, Aiden Smerud started on the mound for Post 1221. He worked two innings, giving up three hits, striking out one and walking three. Drew Forer tossed one inning, giving up one hit and walking one. Drew Anderson worked .1 inning, giving up two hits and walking one.
Logan Maxwell finished up, working 1.2 innings. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked one.
At the plate, Cloquet had a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Hibbing scored three in the third to take a 4-3 lead.
Cloquet tied it in the third, then took a 5-4 lead with one run in the fourth.
Post 1221 scored twice in the sixth to complete the sweep.
Hibbing only had two hits in the game, one each by Edrick Cardona and Ethan Eskeli, who hit a double, but Post 1221 took advantage of five Cloquet errors.
