HIBBING — If there’s one thing the Hibbing VFW baseball team needs to work on it’s communication.
Too many times, especially against Grand Rapids, Post 1221 let runners advance one base too far, so that’s been a point of emphasis since that game.
Hibbing co-coaches Tim and Chris Zubich will find out how much their team has improved in that area today when Post 1221 hosts Hermantown in a doubleheader, beginning at noon at Al Nyberg Field.
The Zubich brothers want their team to talk more, especially when it comes time to hit the cutoff men defensively.
“We need to make the routine plays, then mix in some amazing ones, which is a bonus,” Tim Zubich said. “We’ve been talking about our lack of communication, whether it’s cutting four, then going to two.
“We’ve been throwing it around. We’re not communicating enough. That’s one area we’re working on a lot.”
Playing solid, fundamental defense is the key to winning games, but that has come and gone, just like Hibbing’s offense this season.
“We’ll play good defense, then we won't hit the ball, or we’ll be hitting the ball and we won't play good defense,” Zubich said. “Our pitching has been OK. We’re not giving up a lot of walks, so hopefully, we can get a few more guys out there to see what kind of depth we have.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of cancelations, so we haven’t had as many games as we would have liked. The practice time has been good, however. We’re learning individual skills, team concepts and bunt defenses.”
Zubich said that Hermantown will come to town with a well-rounded team.
“They have a solid ballclub,” Tim said. “They have athletes, a couple of good arms and they seem to always hit the ball. I expect a good team to come in.”
Which means Hibbing will have to up its game more than it did against Grand Rapids.
“We need to throw strikes, and we need to keep the double play in order,” Zubich said. “We can do that by hitting our cuts, and keeping that guy on first. We haven’t done a good job with that.
“We’ll make a play on a runner where there’s no play, then they coast into scoring position. That will be a key. We have to make them earn their runs.”
That aside, Zubich said he likes the make-up of this team.
“We’ve got some guys that seem to enjoy playing baseball,” Tim said. “They’re a pleasure to coach. They’re excited. They want to learn. We have some veteran guys who have been around VFW baseball.
When you get to that stretch run, it’s good to have veterans there to gear up for playoffs.”
