HIBBING — Just a few short years ago, the summer of COVID-19, the Hibbing VFW baseball team was young and inexperienced.
Three years later, Post 1221 has now gained that much-needed experience it takes to compete.
That will be the case this season as Hibbing, which is 0-1, takes on Rock Ridge in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. today at Al Nyberg Field.
Post 1221 co-coach Tim Zubich, who along with his brother, Chris, have been around the program for 22 seasons,
They both like the makeup of this roster, which includes, Jon Anderson, Jack Bautch, Kody Birmes, Luke Camell, Edric Cardona, Finley Cary, Ethan Eskeli, Drew Forer, Tyler Fosso, Logan Gietzen, Jace Kampsula, Gavin Lamphere, Dane Mammenga, Logan Maxwell, Luke Nelson, Ryder Petrie, Adam Vinopal.
Tate Swanson, Landon Krampotich, Blake Kolden, Easton Fisher and Brayden Rewertz may also see some action this season, if needed.
“Three years ago, we were a little thin,” Zubich said. “Now, we have a good mix of veteran guys and young guys. They were hungry to get better, and with some of them, we’re getting their feet wet. “I like that we’re all fairly similar.
“Our top guys aren’t too far away from our bottom-end guys. We have depth in a lot of positions. In trying to figure out a starting nine, we have a lot of different guys who can get the job done. Hopefully, we continue to keep getting better.”
The one thing Hibbing has is a plethora of pitching with the likes of Mammenga, Gietzen, Cary, Forer, Petrie and Birmes.
“We have a lot of guys who can pitch,” Zubich said. “We have veterans like Dane and Logan, but they’re Legion ball, too, but we have some guys that we hope eat up quite a few innings for us this year.”
Defensively, Hibbing will be strong up the middle, but Post 1221 will be working on some catching depth.
“We have a few holes we’re working around, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can play multiple positions,” Zubich said. “We have a lot of infielders that we’re converting to outfielders, so defense will be a strength.
“We have some veteran guys up the middle, but catching is the spot where we’ll be learning the most. We have some guys who have been catchers, and some newer ones as well. We like the way they receive the ball, but we’re working on the other parts of their games.”
At the plate, Hibbing could be solid one through nine.
“Our offense isn’t too bad,” Zubich said. “We have some guys that during the course of the season could hit for decent averages, but have a little room to grow in that area. We had too many strikeouts in our first game, so there will be a learning curve.
“Once we get some at bats under our belt, we should be OK.”
If everything falls into place, Post 1221 could contend for a district title.
“I’m hoping we can keep improving and getting better,” Zubich said. “I have no idea what the other teams have, but we’re hoping to put together a good playoff run. That’s the long-term deal.
“We have to keep getting better with our skills, and our team defense and offense, then we’ll see what happens at the end. We’re excited. We have a lot of good kids, with good attitudes and work ethics.”
