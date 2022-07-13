HIBBING — In a doubleheader split with Grand Rapids, the Hibbing VFW baseball team got no-hit, then Post 1221 came back with a seven-hit performance to take game two.
Hibbing must remember what it did in game two of that double dip when Post 1221 travels to Duluth today to take on East, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Ordean Field.
Game two will start at 6:30 p.m.
Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich is hoping the team from game two shows up in the first game.
“We didn’t hit the ball,” Zubich said. “I talked with the umpire, and he said that the kid located his fastball, but it was straight. It felt like he was throwing a lot of fastballs. We didn’t square up on it, but when we did, we hit it hard.
“In the second game, we put it together and got more hits. We picked the ball up, and our pitchers were around the plate.”
What’s the approach at the plate have to be?
“That’s what we’ve been talking about,” Zubich said. “It’s about putting good swings on it, finding the pitch we like instead of getting ourselves out by chasing pitches. We’ve been chasing too many pitches.
“Some of the guys have improved in that area, but some guys, not so much.”
Against East, Zubich said his team will see a solid group of players.
“In the two games we saw them, they play solid defense, and they had a few arms,” Zubich said. “They throw it well. It’s a typical East team. They swing it well.”
That means Post 1221’s pitchers will have their work cut out for them.
“Our pitchers can only control what they do,” Zubich said. “We work hard to get strike one, getting ahead in the count. If we do that, we can do more things. That’s the most important pitch.
“We have to attack and get ahead in the count, work the knees and the corners. If we do that, we’ll be alright.”
Hibbing must do one other thing well.
“The last time we played them, we didn’t play good defense,” Zubich said. “If we can make some plays and limit the number of pitches we throw, we’ll be in it. We’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”
If East’s pitchers can bring it, Hibbing has been working hard in the cage to get ready for that speed.
“They have a couple of guys with above average speed,” Zubich said. “We have to get our hands back and foot down. It’s all about timing. We’ll have to swing the bat earlier. We have to get ready.
“We’re talking about making our decisions on when not to swing. We have to continue that, but we also have to be ready to swing the bat.”
