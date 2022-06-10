HIBBING — With very little time to practice, the Hibbing VFW baseball team took the field for the first time Friday against Aitkin.
After spotting Aitkin a 3-0 lead, Post 1221 came roaring back to take a 5-3 lead, but Aitkin scored three runs in the top of the seventh, then held on for a 6-5 victory over Hibbing at Al Nyberg Field.
Post 1221 only collected four hits during the game, but they bunched them together in a crucial sixth inning when they took the lead.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Hibbing fell to 0-1 on the season.
“This is the fewest practices we’ve ever had before our first game,” Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said. “Some of the JV guys haven’t been out here in a couple of weeks, but overall, defensively we played well, and our pitchers were around the plate.
“The bats were silent for far too long, but we had a couple good innings. Overall, I liked it. I don’t like the outcome, but it was a tight ball game.”
Aitkin took advantage of a Post 1221 error to score once in the first.
John McGuire singled to lead off the game, then he stole second and third. He scored when Kenny Erickson reached on that Hibbing miscue.
Aitkin took a 2-0 lead with a run in the third.
Drew Paulbeck doubled with two out. He scored on a double by Erickson.
Aitkin would score again in the fourth when Braxton Huse singled and Ian McNevin walked.
Post 1221 got an out at third on a sacrifice-bunt attempt, but Kody Kostik singled. When the ball was booted in center field, NcNevin scored, but Jake McGuire was thrown out at third.
Hibbing starting pitcher Luke Nelson got out of the inning with a strikeout.
“They came out all game and swung at the first pitch,” Zubich said. “They were jumping all over it. We need to do a better job of making some adjustments there instead of throwing fastballs on the first pitch.
“Overall, they hit the ball well. We’ll learn.”
Aitkin set itself up for a big inning in the fifth when John McGuire flew out, but he was awarded first on a catcher’s interference.
Paulbeck singled, then they both moved up a base on a passed ball.
Erickson hit a fly ball to center, allowing John McGuire to tag and score, but he was called out for leaving too early.
Another Nelson strikeout averted that possible big inning.
Aitkin pitcher John McGuire had a no-hitter going through four innings, walking two, as Hibbing couldn’t get any good swings on the left-hander.
In the fifth, McGuire walked Kodi Birmes with one out, but Drew Forer hit a fielder’s-choice ground ball.
When the ball was misfired to first, Forer took second. Devin Eskeli then lined a two-strike pitch into right field, breaking up the no-hitter and knocking in Post 1221’s first run of the game, making it 3-1.
Aitkin loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but a nice catch by Logan Maxwell off a line drive from John McGuire got Post 1221 out of the jam.
Hibbing finally got to McGuire in the sixth as Maxwell led off with a double. Jace Kampsula would strikeout, but he reached first on a wild pitch, sending Maxwell to third.
Dane Mammenga lined a single to right-center field, scoring Maxwell.
Finlay Cary then hit a slow ground ball to third. The ball was thrown wide of first allowing both Kampsula and Mammenga to score, making it 4-3 Post 1221.
Kodi Birmes singled sharply to right-center field, scoring Cary and it was 5-3.
“We got a little flat,” Zubich said. “We were dragging, then we got a couple of base runners, and we started perking up again. We have to keep that energy up a little bit. We found a way to fight back and get into a game.”
It didn’t take Aitkin long to get the game tied in the top of the seventh.
Paulbeck led off with a double, then Erickson doubled him home. With runners on first and third, an errant pickoff attempt at first scored Erickson and sent John Pelarski to third with one out.
With the go-ahead run at third, Mammenga, who was in on relief for Nelson, struck out two, but wild pitch allowed Pelarski to score to make it 6-5.
McGuire only gave up three hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.. He struck out six and walked three. Paulbeck worked 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one hit, and struck out one.
Nelson gave up six hits in five innings. He fanned three and walked one. Mammenga gave up three hits in one inning of work. He struck out three.
