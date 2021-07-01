HIBBING — The Hibbing VFW baseball team did a lot better job communicating on defense, but there’s still some work to be done.
Post 1221 hit the ball OK, at times, but some lapses on the mound, on defense and running bases came back to haunt them.
Hibbing had three baserunners either picked off or thrown out trying to be aggressive on the base paths, the defense had four errors, and when Post 1221 needed a clutch hit, they couldn’t get it.
Hermantown, on the other hand, came up with some timely hitting en route to an 8-5 victory over Hibbing Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
In game two, Post 1221 rebounded and won 9-6.
Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich saw glimpses of improvement in game one, but not enough to pull out the win.
“We had moments where we were playing OK,” Zubich said. “We had a few plays out there where if we make a play, we’re out of an inning. Maybe we only give up one run instead of four.
“We have to make those plays. We had numerous guys in scoring position, and we have to finish it. We clutched up at some points during the game, but we left a few guys out there. We did have some better swings today.”
Hibbing was in catch-up mode the whole game, falling behind 5-1 after two innings.
The Hawks scored first when Brendan Freeman doubled and scored when Caden Olson reached on an error.
Hibbing tied it up in its half of the first when Beau Frider singled, took third on ground out by Dane Mammenga, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Gietzen.
Hermantown took control in the second with four runs, including RBI base hits by Kilen Gunderson, Freeman and Bruce Slygh and another Post 1221 error.
Hibbing got two of those runs back in its half of the second as Frider hit an RBI single that scored Drew Forer, who had singled. Edrick Cardona, who was hit-by-a-pitch, was replaced by Drew Anderson at first. He scored when Frider’s hit was misplayed for an error.
The Hawks added two more runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Brayden Lundeen and Carter Pietrusa to make it 7-3.
At that point, Post 1221 had ample opportunity to tie it or take the lead, but that clutch hit never showed up.
In the fifth, Mammenga reached on a walk and took second on a throwing error. With two out, Mammenga stole third and scored when the ball was thrown down the left-field line.
Brayden Boyer walked and Logan Maxwell singled, but Hermantown pitcher Freeman struck out the next batter to leave two runners stranded.
Post 1221 got back into business in the sixth, this time with two out.
Vinopal bunted for a base hit, and Forer reached on an error to start the inning. Anderson singled home a run, but Freeman picked off Anderson for the first out of the inning.
That play drew some controversy. It was a balk move that wasn’t called.
“We ran ourselves out of a couple of innings, a couple of times with nobody out,” Zubich said. “We shouldn’t have been that far off of the base. We would have had runners on second and third, but we had a runner on second with one out.
“We made a first out on third on a ball that barely got away from the catcher. It’s the little things like that.”
Frider hit an infield single, which ended Freeman’s day. Olson came into pitch and got an infield fly rule out and a pop out to first to end the threat.
“We had a few guys reaching early in the count, which we talked about,” Zubich said. “We told them to not get themselves out. We want to put pressure on the defense. That’s what we preach, put the ball in play. Make them make a play.”
The Hawks got an insurance run in the seventh as Lundeen hit a sacrifice fly, but Hibbing started another rally in the seventh, loading the bases with two out.
Smerud walked, Vinopal singled and Forer walked.
Slygh worked out of that jam with a pop out to end the game.
“They’re great learning opportunities,” Zubich said. “We should learn from it, and hopefully, not make the same mistakes. It’s one of those things that we talk about. We have to execute.”
Mammenga started for Hibbing, tossing five innings of nine-hit ball. He whiffed six and walked two. Frider worked two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Freeman tossed 5.1 innings. He gave up nine hits, fanned seven and walked four. Olson worked 1.1 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.
Frider had three hits, and getting two apiece were Maxwell, Vinopal and Anderson.
Freeman and Pietrusa both had two hits.
In game two, Hibbing put together a six-run second inning, then held on for the win.
“We had some moments,” Zubich said. “It’s the same thing. It’s a learning experience. We had some good defensive plays. We had some base running miscues, missed signs, that we’re continuously working on, but we’ll take a win. We like it.
“We made it interesting at the end, but we'll take it.”
Hermantown got on the board first when Gunderson singled, then he eventually scored on a Post 1221 error.
Hibbing tied it in its half of the first when Frider bunted for a base hit, took second on an Anderson walk and ended up on third after a wild pitch. He scored on the back end of a double steal.
The Hawks got a sacrifice fly from Gunderson in the second, then Post 1221 erupted for those six runs in the second on four hits.
Anderson had an RBI single, as did Kody Birmes. Boyer hit a two-run single. The other two runs scored on wild pitches.
Hermantown plated four runs in the fourth to make it a game, 7-6.
Freeman had an RBI walk, and Slygh had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball. Olson reached on an error to score a run, and a wild pitch got the other run in.
Post 1221 did get two more runs in the fourth, with both runs scoring on Hawks’ errors.
Hermantown did load the bases in the fifth, but Frider, who was Hibbing’s fourth pitcher of the game, got out of the jam to earn the save.
Zubich didn’t want to see his team in that position, but it could prove worthy down the road.
“It’s good to be in those situations, those tight ball games,” Zubich said. “I’m not saying we’re trying to put ourselves in that situation, but come playoffs, when that situation does come up, it’s good because we’ve been in it before.
“When it comes to the playoffs, we’ve seen it. We know what to do in different situations like that. It’s good.”
Boyer started for Post 1221. He worked three innings, allowing three hits and walking three. Forer tossed .2 innings, giving up one hit and walking four. Maxwell tossed .1 innings, then Frider gave up two hits in one inning of work.
Slygh started for the Hawks, tossing one inning of five-hit ball. He struck out one and walked four. Lundeen worked three innings. He gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two.
Gunderson had two hits.
Frider, Anderson, Birmes, Boyer, Maxwell and Jack Bautch each had one hit.
