HIBBING — With the playoffs fast approaching, the Hibbing VFW baseball team needs to improve one thing — it’s defense.
At times, Post 1221 can play a clean defense, but at other times, it’s sometimes lacking.
That will be the big take away today when Hibbing travels to Grand Rapids to take on Post 1720 in a doubleheader, beginning at 11 a.m. at Bob Streetar Field.
The second game begins at 1 p.m.
Post 1221 co-coach Tim Zubich said it’s all about preparedness to be good on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have our moments,” Zubich said. We’ll have some good innings and good games, then we have spots where we can’t seem to make a play. It’s between the ears. We have to be ready to go at times.
“We haven’t been prepared to play. It goes back to defense. We’re coming down the stretch run. We have to play consistent defense. We’ve seen glimpses of it, but we have to keep it going. That’s our biggest problem.”
There’s one reason for that.
“It’s all about playing with a price, being ready to go,” Zubich said. “We might not be the most skilled team around, but we can be ready to play. That takes no skill. That could fall on us coaches.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to get them ready to go.”
Hibbing must also get better at the plate, but that’s been coming around.
“We’ve been improving a little bit,” Zubich said. “We’ve been preaching on it in practice with our hitting drills. The kids have been starting to have better at bats. It’s all about consistency.
“We’re also preaching our two-strike approach. We need to put the ball in play. We’ve been doing a better job of that. I hope we can continue that.”
On the pitching side of things, Zubich said Finley Cary will be on the mound in the first game.
“We’ll give him a go and see what he can do,” Zubich said. “We don’t want to show them the same guys, especially with playoffs coming up. We’ll be throwing a different arm or two.
“Other than that, you play the game and see what happens.”
Post 1221 split the first two games with Grand Rapids, taking the first game, then falling in the nightcap.
Zubich knows Post 1720 will be ready this time around.
“They always do the little things well,” Zubich said. “They pitch and defend well. You have to earn your runs. That’s the biggest thing. We have to keep getting better at bats and put pressure on them.
“Hopefully, we play similar to the last time. We need to do the little things right — throwing strikes and picking up the ball. If we do that, we have to do our part in scratching some runs across the plate. Who knows? It’s a new day. Anything can happen.”
