VIRGINIA — Just over a month ago, the VFW Post 1113 baseball team got rocked in a pair of games against rival Hibbing to open their season.
A month later, the two teams squared off again on Monday in Virginia where the results could not have been any more different.
Post 1113 got the better of Post 1221 in the second doubleheader, with the home team taking the first game 9-3 before winning the nightcap 7-1.
Post 1113 head coach Zach Lindseth said it was clear there was a large difference between his team from a month ago until now.
“It’s been a big turnaround for us,” Lindseth said after his team won their fourth game in a row. “I think now we’ve got a lot more momentum. We’re just playing good, all-around baseball. We’re taking care of the balls, throwing strikes, hitting the ball well and not striking out much. It’s a complete turnaround from where we were early in the season.”
In the opening game between the two teams, Hibbing jumped on Post 1113 early much like they did in the first meeting between the two teams. After a shaky first inning from 1113 starter Alec Troutwine, Hibbing took advantage in the second and put three runs on the board.
Troutwine issued back-to-back walks to Ethan Eskeli and Luke Nelson with one out. Adam Vinopal then reached to load the bases up on an error. Unable to locate the strike zone with consistency, Troutwine hit Logan Maxwell to bring in a run before walking Dane Mammenga to bring in the second.
Down 2-0, the home squad replaced Troutwine with Tyler Reid. Reid gave up an RBI single to left to Logan Gietzen, but managed to get Kody Birmes to fly out before the defense turned a double play to get out of the jam, 3-0.
Post 1113 wasn’t getting much off of 1221 starter Nelson, but things changed in the bottom of the third with a few well-timed hits and a couple lucky breaks falling in the home team’s favor.
Harley Mott led off the inning with a single to right. Gunnar George then reached on an infield error. The pair advanced a base each on a wild pitch from Nelson. Tate Uhan then drove the first run in with a single up the left side, 3-1.
An RBI single from Emma Lamppa then cut the lead down to one. Not long after, things were all tied up when Reid etched a double just inside the right field line to make it a 3-3 game.
Post 1113 didn’t stop there. Nelson walked Will Kemp to load up the bases still with no outs. Another infield error from Hibbing allowed James Toman to reach while another run scored. Two more runs then came in with Isaac Lindhorst rocking a single to left, 6-3.
Taking a commanding lead, Post 1113 didn’t let their scoring opportunities stop there. Nelson managed to get two quick outs to nearly escape, but with runners on first and third, a wild pitch to George allowed another run in, 7-3.
Birmes took over on the mound with George on a 1-1 count at the plate, still needing one out to get out of the jam. Birmes didn’t have the early control he needed after his warm up pitches and allowed the final runner to come home on consecutive wild pitches, putting Post 1113 up 8-3 before he struck out George to end the inning.
Hibbing had a few of their own chances to answer back in both the top of the fourth and seventh innings, but Reid and the Post 1113 defense managed to get out of every jam, leaving the score at 9-3 by game’s end. Post 1113 tacked on one final run in the bottom of the fifth with Lindhorst driving in a run.
—
Like they had done in all three games prior, Hibbing took the early lead in their contest with Post 1113. Landyn Lindula pitching for the home team, the starter issued a one-out walk to Drew Forer. Forer then stole his way to second and moved to third on a wild pitch. A fielding error in the outfield then let the runner cruise in him to make it a 1-0 game.
Post 1113 tied things up immediately in the bottom of the first. Finley Cary grabbed two quick outs for Hibbing but drew out the inning when he walked Sam Ray and then hit Bodi George. A third runner reached base when Gage Thielbar made it first safely on an infield error.
A wild pitch delivered to Brighton Techar allowed Ray to come home, knotting things up at one apiece. The game stayed tied until the bottom of the third.
Post 1113 took their first lead of the second game when Bodi George rocked a triple to center with one out off new pitcher Luke Cromell. He wasted little time reaching home when Thielbar again reached on an error, putting the home squad up 2-1.
Mott took over the pitching duties in the top of the fourth and cruised through the inning to bring the Post 1113 offense back to the plate.
Post 1113 had their second big inning of the day in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to take a commanding lead. Facing new Hibbing pitcher Jace Kampsula, Bennett Simon got the inning started with a single to shallow right-center field. One out later, Mott was walked to put runners on first and second. Lindula was then walked to load the bases up.
Post 1113 added to their lead when Kampsula issued a walk to Ray to bring a run in. Bodi George then had an RBI base hit to add another run to their tally, 4-1. That run ended Kampsula’s time on the mound with Ryder Petrie taking over. Petrie struck out Thielbar to grab a quick second out, but he hit Techar to bring a run in. One more run came in on a wild pitch and the final run of the game was driven in on an RBI single from Simon, 7-1.
The second game was completed after five innings due to excessive heat.
With VFW district playoffs approaching, Lindseth said after the game that this last week of games has been the most important for his squad that swept West Duluth and now Hibbing.
“I think we’re just naturally progressing as baseball players, which is what you want to see,” Lindseth said. “We knew these last few sets of games were important so we decided this was our week. We needed to perform well heading into the playoffs and I like the way we’re doing that right now. We’re showing a lot of good things.”
Notably, Post 1113 has shown an ability to get out of numerous jams, not folding once their opponents get runners in scoring position.
“We were able to get out of those today where in the past we’d struggle. That’s another thing that’s been huge for our turnaround. If we give them an extra run or runner, we don’t panic. The pitchers were pounding the zone and the defense was taking care of the ball and that’s how we made that happen.”
Offensively, finding the big innings and piling on as many runs as possible tilted things in 1113’s favor.
“Both games we had an inning where we put up crooked numbers. Things were close before that so once you find one of those innings you just have to keep going with it.”
Post 1113 closed out their regular season on Tuesday hosting Cloquet. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune, weather permitting.
