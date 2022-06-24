EVELETH — The VFW Post 1113 baseball team took to the diamond on Thursday and split a pair of games with visiting Aitkin, grabbing an 8-6 win in the opener before falling 16-0 in the late game.
Post 1113 fell down early in Game 1 to Post 1727, with Aitkin putting up two runs in the top of the second off starter Tate Uhan.
With one out, back-to-back walks from Uhan allowed Kody Kostick and Jake McGuire to reach. A third walk to Jeremiah Cortez loaded the bases up.
Leadoff hitter Drew Paulbeck then came through for 1727, ripping a single up the middle to score two runs. Uhan then walked Braxton Huse to load the bases once more, ending his time on the mound for the day.
Post 1113 got out of the jam immediately after thanks to new pitcher Alec Troutwine. Troutwine delivered back-to-back strikeouts to Kenny Erickson and Jack Setzer to keep the deficit at two.
Pitching for Aitkin, Paulbeck kept his team’s lead intact heading into the third. In the top of the third, Aitkin’s John Pelarski reached on a leadoff error that went out of play, allowing him to take second.
Pelarski wheeled his way over to third with Post 1113 recording two quick outs to nearly get by unscathed. A passed pallto McGuire, however, allowed the runner to score, adding to Aitkin’s lead.
Post 1113 got two runs back in the bottom of the third. The short run was started by Tyler Reid, who knocked a single to right with one out. An out later, James Toman singled to left to put runners on the corners.
The first Post 1113 run came in to score shortly after with Zane Lokken hitting a tough-to-field ball to the 1727 shortstop, allowing Reid to reach home safely. 1113 doubled their run total immediately after with Isaac Lindhorst hitting an RBI single to shallow center field. Courtesy running for Toman, Harley Mott made it home safely to make it a 3-2 game.
Post 1727 added another run in the top of the fourth with Setzer knocking an RBI single to right-center with two outs.
Post 1113 had their best inning yet in the bottom of the fourth, plating three runs to take their first lead of the contest. Bodi George got things started with a leadoff walk before Uhan etched an RBI double to left to score him.
Uhan stole his way to third and came home on a fielder’s choice with Reid picking up the RBI, 4-4. The bases cleared, Will Kemp launched one to center field during his plate appearance. The ball got behind the defender, allowing Kemp to turn on the wheels and reach on a triple.
It wasn’t long before he came in to score with Jack Manninen knocking a single to center for the RBI. After four, Post 1113 found themselves with the slight 5-4 lead.
Troutwine shut Aitkin down in the top of the fifth, recording two strikeouts with the Post 1113 defense eliminating the leadoff walk that Troutwine put on the bases on a throwout to second base. Aitkin took out Paulbeck and went with Pelarski starting in the fifth.
Post 1113 added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with three more runs. Emma Lamppa reached on a leadoff walk and came in to score after Reid hit an RBI triple to right that just stayed fair. Aitkin retired Pelarski for Setzer at this point.
It didn’t matter who was pitching, as Post 1113 kept things rolling. Kemp brought Reid home immediately with a single to left. Over the course of the next two outs, the runner made his way to third before Lindhorst hit a hopper up the middle to score the final Post 1113 run.
Leading 8-4, Aitkin grabbed two more runs in the top of the seventh, but Post 1113 got out of the jam with Lindhorst working the final batter, getting him to fly out to right.
Post 1113 head coach Zach Lindseth said his team did plenty of things right in the Game 1 victory.
“I liked how we attacked the zone,” Lindseth said. “We threw strikes for the most part. Offensively, we hit the ball well. We had good at bats. Fielding, I don’t think we had much for errors. I think we played a clean game all around honestly.”
Even when his team trailed or when Aitkin looked to mount a late comeback, Lindseth said his squad never lost their cool.
“We seemed to get out of a lot of james. It was good to see. The pitching was good and the fielding was good behind it which made things easier.”
Aitkin 16,
Post 1113 0, F/5
In the second game of the evening, Post 1727 jumped on Post 1113 early and never looked back, rocking a 16-0, five-inning decision in their favor.
Aitkin got the jump on 1113 in the first inning, scoring four runs on the starter Manninen.
Manninen lasted until the third, where he was pulled with one out and runners on first and third. Carson Mast came in to pitch and gave up another five runs to Aitkin as Post 1727 carried a 9-0 lead into the fourth inning.
Aitkin continued to pile on the pain, scoring five more in the fourth and two in the fifth with the game being called by mercy rule after five innings.
Fielding errors plagued 1113 throughout the second contest, notably in the outfield where it’s easy for balls to get lost inside the Eveleth stadium.
“It’s like Death Valley out there,” Lindseth said. “If a couple balls get hit there and you don’t field it correctly, it can hurt you. It’s not something you have to deal with at other fields.”
On the game as a whole, Lindseth said it was about as far from the first game as his team could get.
“It was a total 180. We didn’t field the ball the greatest. We gave up too many walks. The at bats weren’t horrible but as a whole, it didn’t look like we competed as well as we could have.
“Hopefully they get a little time over the weekend and think about some things other than baseball and come back ready to go next week. That should help them.”
Post 1113 will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Hermantown in Virginia.
