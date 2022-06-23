HIBBING — Hibbing VFW baseball co-coach Tim Zubich, his brother Chris and Chris Hanson like their team to be on point and sharp.
Post 1221 wasn’t even near that in the field or at the plate, committing eight errors and not being patient at the dish, falling to Duluth East 8-5 Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
Zubich didn’t think his team was ready to play, right from infield practice before the game.
“Our infield and outfield, you could tell,” Zubich said. “I looked at Coach Hanson and said, ‘I don’t have a good feeling about this.’ We were sluggish looking, throwing the ball all over the place.
“We weren’t moving our feet.”
The eight errors has been uncharacteristic for Hibbing this season, but lately, the defense hasn’t been holding up its end of the bargain.
“We started the season playing some good defense,” Zubich said. “I thought that was going to be a strength of ours, but in these last few games, it hasn’t been our best. I know we’re better than that.
“It’s just being mentally focused and ready to go. We as coaches have to find a way to get them ready. We have to try and do something different to get them ready to play.”
At the plate, Post 1221 had too many pop outs, especially in foul territory.
“We were jumping at the ball,” Zubich said. “We had a lot of lazy pop outs. We weren’t patient. We didn’t let the ball get to us. We were anxious. We were chasing high pitches. We want to be aggressive on pitches, but not jumping at balls up your letters.”
After a quiet first inning, Duluth East would get the first run of the game in the top of the second.
Jack Mathias hit a routine pop to shortstop that was dropped for an error. A single by Michael Swanson put runners on first and second.
After a flyout, Max DeRosier singled to left, scoring Mathias.
With runners on second and third with one out, Post 1221 pitcher Luke Nelson got two pop outs to end the inning.
Hibbing was able to put together an inning in the third, scoring four times thanks to three walks and one hit by pitch.
Jace Kampsula singled with one out, then Finley Cary was hit by a pitch. Logan Gietzen walked, then Luke Camell walked to force home a run to tie it 1-1.
Luke Nelson drew an RBI walk, and Kody Birmes singled home a run.
Ryder Petrie hit a ground ball back to Duluth East pitcher Logan Christiansen, who forced a runner out at home, but the throw to first was misplayed for an error, allowing Gietzen to score, making it 4-1.
“We had some good at bats,” Zubich said. “A few guys worked out walks, so that was encouraging. We were a couple of big hits away from opening an inning up. We left a bunch of guys on base.”
Duluth East didn’t waste any time getting back in the game, scoring twice in the fourth.
Tim Hudoba led off with a single, then with one out, Jay Nick reached on an error. Kyle Peterson walked to load the bases.
Payton Call hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, and after a single by Joe Nick to load the bases, Cade Fladmark singled home a run and made it 4-3.
Duluth East got back to business in the fifth with two runs to take a 5-4 lead.
Michael Swanson singled and stole second. Max DeRosier singled with one out and when his hit was misplayed for an error, Swanson scored the tying run.
Jay Nick walked to put runners on first and second. After a fielder’s choice ground ball, DeRosier came home on a wild pitch to give East the lead.
Duluth East took advantage of Post 1221’s sixth error of the game to score in the sixth.
Fladmark walked, stole second, then scored when Swanson reached on that error, which ended Nelson’s time on the mound.
Another Hibbing error kept the inning going, and East added a second run, this time on a passed ball, to make it 7-4.
Post 1221’s eighth error, and third of the inning, allowed another run to score to make 8-4.
Hibbing wasted a golden opportunity in the sixth, loading the bases with one out.
Ryder Petrie singled as did Drew Forer. After a walk to Edric Cardona, Post 1221 was in business, but the only run Hibbing got came off a single by Kampsula.
A fly out and fielder’s choice ground ball ended the threat.
“We’re better than that,” Zubich said. “We’ve been talking about some of these things at practice. We worked on them in practice, and we didn’t execute today. We have to put good swings on good pitches.
“We didn’t do a lot of that well today.”
Nelson worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits. He struck out two and walked five. Cary tossed 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit. He fanned two and walked one.
Mathias started for East, tossing 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one. Christiansen tossed 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits. He walked four.
Call tossed three innings of three-hit ball. He walked one. Fladmark worked one inning, striking out two.
Hibbing’s second game was not completed when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.