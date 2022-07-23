HIBBING — It was a so-so summer for the Hibbing VFW baseball team.
Post 1221 finished the regular season just below the .500 mark at 10-11, but now, that record can be thrown out the window.
That’s because No. 5 seeded Hibbing opens District 8 play today against No. 4 seeded Post 1113 out of Virginia and Eveleth at 1:30 p.m. at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said the team had an up-and-down season.
“We had our moments,” Zubich said. “We played good baseball at times, but we had our moments when we didn’t play well. Our record reflects that. We beat some good teams, but we lost some winnable games, at least that’s how I felt.”
What was the main reason for that?
“A lack of consistent defense, making the routine plays we should have made,” Zubich said. “Maybe it’s between the ears, not being ready for the pitch to be hit at us, nor not being ready to go.
“I haven’t figured that out yet. I told the guys that I don’t want them to be underachievers. They’re capable, but we haven’t been playing like that, at least at certain times. I’m hoping they’re excited and hungry to play some playoff baseball.”
To be successful, Hibbing must get its bats going, but that has been as inconsistent as Post 1221’s defense.
“I don’t feel we’ve hit our peak, but that’s a good thing,” Zubich said. “I’m hoping we’re peaking at playoff time, but in our last few games, we haven’t been swinging it well. Hitting can be contagious.
“Once we get out there and go, if one guy hits the ball, I’m hoping the next guys step up and do the same thing.”
Defensively, it’s all about making the routine plays.
“Hopefully, we’re ready to make those plays,” Zubich said. “I’m a little puzzled with our lack of consistency, but I’m also optimistic. I know they’re capable of doing that.”
On the mound, Post 1221 might have enough pitching to go all of the way.
“We’ve got a handful of guys pitching on the Legion team, so we don’t know how many arms will be used,” Zubich said. “We do have a lot of capable arms, so we can run a lot of guys out there that I know can battle.
“With a lot of guys who can pitch, that can be a luxury at times. If a guy is struggling, we can give teams a different look, but we also have guys that can go deep into a game, giving us five-solid innings.”
As for Post 1113, in four games this season, both teams have won two of them.
“We swept them early, and they swept us later, so anything can happen,” Zubich said. “Everyone has the same record in the playoffs, 0-0. It’s a new game. We get to start fresh, and try to do those little things well.”
If Hibbing should win, it would play at 6:30 p.m. against No. 1 seeded Grand Rapids. A loss and Post 1221 will play at 11 a.m. Sunday.
