GRAND RAPIDS — Post 1221 overcame a four-run deficit en route to the elimination-round victory over Post 1113 at the VFW Eighth District Playoffs Sunday at Bob Streetar Field.

Hibbing took a 3-0 lead after one inning, then Post 1113 scored seven-unanswered runs in the second and third innings to take a 7-3 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments