GRAND RAPIDS — Post 1221 overcame a four-run deficit en route to the elimination-round victory over Post 1113 at the VFW Eighth District Playoffs Sunday at Bob Streetar Field.
Hibbing took a 3-0 lead after one inning, then Post 1113 scored seven-unanswered runs in the second and third innings to take a 7-3 lead.
Post 1221 answered with a run in third, then they scored two more in the fourth to make it 7-6.
Hibbing then had a four-run sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Post 1113 scored once in the seventh, but relief pitcher Drew Forer snuffed out that rally to keep Post 1221 alive in the tournament.
Finley Cary started for Hibbing, tossing two innings. He gave up four hits and walked four. Gietzen worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits. He fanned six and walked four. Forer tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Uhan started for Post 1113, working three innings. He allowed seven hits. Reid gave up three hits in 1 1/3 innings. He fanned two and walked four. Mott gave up three hits in 1 2/3 innings, walking three.
Gietzen had three hits, with a double and two RBI. Getting two hits each were Vinopal, Mammenga, with a double, Maxwell and Eskeli, including a double, and three RBI. Nelson had two RBI.
Reid had three hits for Post 1113 as did Toman, who finished with two RBI. Ray had a double and two RBI.
Grand Rapids 10
Hibbing 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Post 1221 only mustered two hits in their winner’s bracket game as Post 1720 stayed undefeated in the 10-run rule victory.
Moen was the winning pitcher, tossing just five innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Birmes started for Hibbing, working three innings, allowing seven hits, striking out two and walking one. Ryder Petrie tossed 1 2/3 innings of six-hit ball.
Offensively, Svatos had three hits, with a double, as did Bromberg, with two doubles, and four RBI. Kyler Miller had two hits, including a double.
Mammenga and Jack Bautch had the Post 1221 hits.
Hibbing 11
Cloquet 4
GRAND RAPIDS — Post 1221 rebounded from their loss to Grand Rapids to beat Cloquet in a loser’s bracket contest Sunday at Bob Streetar Field.
Kody Birmes had three hits for Hibbing, with a double. Dane Mammenga had two hits, with a double, Logan Gietzen had two hits, Adam Vinopal had two hits, Edric Cardona had two hits, both doubles, and Luke Nelson had two hits.
Ethan Eskeli hit a double.
Battaglia had three hits for Cloquet.
Luke Camell got the pitching win, working seven innings. He allowed eight hits and struck out one.
Angell started for Cloquet, working 4 1/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out two and walked three. Gentilini worked 2 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up eight hits, struck out two and walked one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.