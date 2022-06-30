HIBBING — When the Hibbing VFW baseball team is on, Post 1221 can compete with anyone.
Hibbing proved that Thursday, pounding out 11 hits en route to a 9-2 victory over Grand Rapids at Al Nyberg Field.
Post 1221 hit, pitched and played defense in knocking off Post 1720.
“We’re a capable team,” Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said. “We’ve had our moments. I have to tip my hat to our pitcher (Luke Nelson). He was around the plate. He kept them off balance.
“When they did hit it, our defense was ready. Balls in the air we caught, which has been a flip-of-the-coin the last few games. When our pitcher is around the zone non-stop, our defense is ready. We played a good game in that aspect. “
Offensively, Hibbing did just enough to score nine runs.
“Even though we did score nine runs, we need a better approach at the plate,” Zubich said. “We had some ugly swings in hitters’ counts. We were guessing and reaching. Anytime we can put up nine runs, we like our chances.”
Nelson kept Grand Rapids off the board in both the first and second innings, setting the stage for a four-run Post 1221 second inning.
It started with a walk to Edric Cardona, who would steal both second and third. He would score the first run of the game on a passed ball.
Ethan Eskeli would walk, then take second on an errant throw. He scored on a single by Nelson, who went to second on a balk.
Finley Cary singled him home, then with two out, Dane Mammenga singled home a run to make it 4-0.
“That was good, but I thought that would spark us energy-wise,” Zubich said. “We seemed low-key, which this team has been for most of the year. That was huge, especially since our pitch was throwing like he was.
“Everyone gets more confident.”
Nelson pitched a clean third, then his teammates got back at the plate and added three more runs to lead 7-0.
Cardona walked as did Adam Vinopal. Eskeli singled to load the bases. After a strikeout, Cary walked to force home a run.
With two out, Mammenga lined a two-run single to center to give Post 1221 their seven-run lead.
After a scoreless fourth, Hibbing almost put the game away in the fifth by the 10-run rule, Grand Rapids held strong to stay alive.
Cary would reach on a single with one out, then Logan Maxwell singled. Mammenga then lined a triple to right field to make it 9-0.
Grand Rapids got the next two outs to stay in the game.
“Everyone is up there trying to get a hit, but to have two chances to put that game-ending run in, you would like to get it done,” Zubich said. “It was through no fault of their own. We’re still learning to approach things.
“By this time of the year, we’re halfway through, we have to start figuring some of this stuff out.”
Grand Rapids got its first hit and run of the game in the sixth.
Connor Higgens singled to right field, but was promptly picked off first.
Ari Lamppa laid down a bunt that was misplayed for an error. Devin Kinkel lined a double to left-center field to make it 9-1.
After a strikeout, Xander Sheiman singled home a run. Gavin Moen reached on Post 222’s second error of the inning. After a walk loaded the bases, Nelson got the next hitter to hit a fielder’s-choice ground ball to end the inning.
Nelson allowed just three hits, while striking out 10 and walking one.
“He’s a first year VFW guy,” Zubich said. “He worked his way onto the varsity rotation during the middle of the year because of outings like this. He’s around the plate. He changes speeds.
“He does a good job with that. You know that every time you run him out there, he’s going to give you a solid outing. He’s going to battle and go fairly deep into a game, which he did.”
Moen started for Grand Rapids. He tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing five hits. He fanned four and walked six. Sam Dick worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up six hits. He struck out three.
Game 2
Grand Rapids 8
Hibbing 5
HIBBING — Post 1720 used two four-run innings to avoid the sweep Tuesday.
Grand Rapids scored four times in the first as Moen had an RBI single, and Ero Lamppa a two-run base hit. One run scored on an error.
In the third, Higgens had an RBI fielder’s choice as did Kinkel. One run scored on an error.
Hibbing scored twice in the first as Cardona scored on the back end of a double steal, and Logan Gietzen scored on a wild pitch.
Post 1221 added one run in the third as Kampsula singled, moved up two bases on a passed ball. He scored on a wild pitch,.
In the fourth, Hibbing used five walks and a hit-by-pitch to plate two runs. One scored on a wild pitch, the other on a passed ball.
Ryder Petrie started for Post 1221. He worked four innings, giving up five hits. He struck out one and walked two. Birmes pitched one inning of relief.
Ero Lamppa started for Grand Rapids. He only allowed one hit, while striking out four. He walked five. Ari Lamppa pitched 1 2/3 innings for Post 1720.
