VIRGINIA — The VFW Post 1113 baseball team committed some costly errors early on and was never able to totally recover as they fell to Hermantown 6-3 Wednesday evening.
Post 1113 had an early opportunity to get on the board, but couldn’t push the run across the plate. Tate Uhan led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. He moved to third over the course of the next two batters, with Emma Lamppa and Tyler Reid going out on fielder’s choice plays. Post 137 starter Jacob Evanson didn’t let Uhan in, closing the door with a strikeout to Will Kemp to end the inning.
Post 1113 fell down early, giving up two runs brought on by their own misdoing in the second inning.
Hermantown’s James Bartsch started things off with a double to right field off of starter Isaac Lindhorst. He came in to score shortly after with AJ Francisco making his way to first after a ball was overthrown to first base.
With Charlie Marchand at the plate, Francisco moved to second on a wild pitch from 1113 starter Isaac Lindhorst. Marchand singled to left, moving Francisco to third. Jack Slateengren got the RBI sacrifice after flying out to center field, scoring Francisco.
Evanson cruised through the second inning, putting down Post 1113 batters James Toman, Lindhorst and Alec Troutwine down in succession. Bringing his offense back up to bat, Hermantown added another run in the third.
Landin Heinlen doubled to right-center to lead off the third inning. Cam Lukovsky reached on an error with one out before Bartsch was walked to load up the bases. Lindhorst nearly got Post 1113 out of the jam, getting Francisco to fly out, but a passed ball to Marchand allowed the runner in, 3-0 Hermantown.
Neither team could drum up much offense through the rest of the third and the fourth. Lindhorst threw his final pitches in the fifth inning when Hermantown got the best of him again.
With two outs, Bartsch knocked a double to left-center before a single to right from Francisco moved him to third. The lethal 5-6-7 stretch of Hermantown’s hitting order continued to give Lindhorst trouble with Marchand then singling to right to knock in the run, 4-0.
Post 1113 managed to light up their side of the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Manninen was hit by a pitch with one out to reach base. Up next, Bodi George knocked one into the infield, but the throw to first didn’t connect, giving Post 1113 a chance. Manninen made his way to second, third and eventually home on the play, getting his team on the board to make it a 4-1 game.
Reid came in to pitch for 1113 in the top of the sixth inning and went three up, three down to get his team back to the plate.
Evanson issued a leadoff walk to Reid in the bottom of the sixth, ending his day while bringing Francisco to the mound. Post 1113 had the read on the new pitcher, with Kemp reaching on a base hit before Toman scored both runners with a shot up the right field gap.
Now a 4-3 game, Post 137 responded in the top of the seventh and gave themselves a bigger buffer to take into the bottom of the seventh.
Reid grabbed the first two outs with ease but the 5-6-7 string of hitters that gave Lindhorst trouble didn’t stop just because they were facing a new pitcher.
Bartsch singled to left and took second on a fielding error. Francisco doubled to center and the throw to home was way overcooked, allowing a run in, 5-3. Marchand then singled to left to score Francisco. As quickly as Post 1113 made it a one-run game, Post 137 brought the gap back to three.
Post 1113 had a little bit of life in the bottom of the seventh with George doubling to right to lead things off. An out later, Lamppa reached after being hit by a pitch, but two straight flyouts to the Hermantown shortstop ended the game, 6-3.
VFW Post 1113 head coach Zach Lindseth said the early hole his team dug itself was a contributing factor in the loss.
“We definitely gave them a couple,” Lindseth said. “Two, maybe three. You take those runs away and I think it’s a totally different game. The mistakes came pretty early in the game and once you put yourself down like that, it makes it harder to come back.”
Another issue for Post 1113 was finding timely hits. Stranding numerous runners in scoring position, Lindseth said there was a lack of consistency at the plate.
“We could get runners on. I think we had one on third in the first inning but we could never get them across. Credit to Hermantown. They pitched a solid game and we couldn’t do much until later in the game.”
